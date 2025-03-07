Functional Flour Industry Report 2025 with Growth Forecasts to 2029 and 2034 - Innovation in Specialty Flours and Clean Label Trends Shaping the Future of the Market

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Flour Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Companies Profiled: Cargill Incorporated; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Bunge Limited; Associated British Foods PLC; General Mills Inc.

North America was the largest region in the functional flour market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the functional flour market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the functional flour market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The functional flour market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $71.22 billion in 2024 to $75.94 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to functional flour in food processing industry, specific health benefits, specialty diet demand, personalized nutrition, innovations in product formulation.

The functional flour market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $97.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for specialty flours, clean label preferences, functional attributes, health and wellness trends, gluten-free and allergen-free requirements. Major trends in the forecast period include regulatory changes and labeling standards, functional flour in food processing, global culinary fusion, sustainable and ethical sourcing, innovation in food technology.



The rising demand for ready-to-eat products is playing a major role in boosting the growth of the functional flour market. For example, in August 2022, China Daily, a US-based journal website, reported that the annual sales of China's ready meals market are projected to surpass $148 billion within the next six to seven years, with an annual growth rate of 20%. As a result, the rapid expansion of the ready-to-eat products market is driving the growth of the functional flour market.



The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is expected to drive the growth of the functional flour market in the coming years. For example, in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based national statistics organization, healthcare expenditure in the UK reached approximately $354.88 billion (£283 billion), marking a nominal increase of 0.7% compared to spending in 2021. As a result, the rise in health-conscious consumers is fueling the growth of the functional flour market.



Product innovation is a significant trend in the functional flour market. For example, in April 2023, Tirlan, an Ireland-based dairying company, introduced Organic Oat-Standing Functional Oat Flour. This product, milled through a proprietary process, provides consistent viscosity and outstanding sensory experiences, with a smooth texture and a clean oaty flavor. Made from organically grown oats in Ireland, this flour caters to consumer demand for natural, nutritious ingredients, especially in dairy alternatives, and supports plant-based formulations. Key features of the product include its role as a viscosity regulator and its gluten-free properties, which improve moisture, softness, and structure in various products, as well as its use as a viscosity regulator in bakery applications.



Leading companies in the functional flour market are concentrating on developing advanced dietary solutions. For example, in March 2023, Bay State Milling, a US-based company specializing in innovative grain solutions and ingredient products for the baking and food industries, introduced Wingold Wellness multi-purpose flour. This product features HealthSense High-Fiber Wheat Flour, delivering three times the fiber content of traditional refined wheat flour while maintaining the same taste and functionality. Designed as a 1:1 substitute, it can be used in a variety of products, such as pizza and tortillas, without the need for additional fiber additives. Packaged in 50-pound sacks, it enables manufacturers and distributors to meet the rising consumer demand for nutritious wheat-based options without compromising flavor.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Specialty Flours; Enzyme Treated; Gluten Free; Extruded and Partially Transformed; Pre-Gelatinized; Pre Cooked Flours

2) by Raw Material: Maize; Rice; Wheat; Other Raw Materials

3) by Application: Non-Food Applications; Bakery Products; Noodles and Pasta; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) by Specialty Flours: Almond Flour; Coconut Flour; Chickpea Flour; Oat Flour

2) by Enzyme Treated: Diastatic Flour; Malted Flour

3) by Gluten Free: Rice Flour; Tapioca Flour; Potato Flour; Corn Flour

4) by Extruded and Partially Transformed: Extruded Corn Flour; Extruded Rice Flour

5) by Pre-Gelatinized: Pre-Gelatinized Starch Flours; Instant Flour Blends

6) by Pre-Cooked Flours: Pre-Cooked Rice Flour; Pre-Cooked Potato Flour



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $75.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $97.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Functional Flour market report include:

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Associated British Foods PLC

General Mills Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Dohler GmbH

Kerry Group PLC

Sensient Technologies Corporation

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

SunOpta Inc.

The Scoular Company

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Parrish and Heimbecker Limited

Diana Food SAS

Olam International Limited

SVZ International BV

Kanegrade Ltd.

FruitSmart Inc.

Milne Fruit Products

Tree Top Inc.

Welch Food Inc.

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG

Firmenich SA

MGP Ingredients Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yqdbv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment