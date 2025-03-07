California’s SFMTA orders 42 hybrid transit buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer





ST. CLOUD, Minn., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today announced a major order from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) for 42 Xcelsior® 40-foot hybrid buses. This order meets Buy America requirements supporting manufacturing jobs in the United States and is a part of NFI’s Q4 2024 backlog.

SFMTA, a critical component of San Francisco’s transportation network, manages all ground transportation within the city, including public transit, traffic management, cycling, and pedestrian infrastructure. The SFMTA Municipal Railway (Muni) operates a fleet of hybrid buses, trolleys, and battery-electric buses, as well as street cars, light rail vehicles, and cable cars. With approximately 500,000 daily boardings and a total of 158 million passenger boardings in 2024, Muni is one of the busiest and most essential transit systems in North America.

“In past the 10 years, New Flyer has delivered over 700 buses to SFMTA,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “By replacing aging vehicles in their fleet, these next-generation hybrid buses will integrate cutting-edge technology to maximize efficiency, power, and performance—ensuring a more reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective transit system for the people of San Francisco.”

New Flyer’s hybrid-electric buses are crucial in bridging today’s transit needs with the zero-emission future. These buses reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption while leveraging innovative propulsion technology for improved reliability and performance.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 9,100 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

