Frisch’s Big Boy’s National Tartar Sauce Day is Friday, March 7

Did You Know…

National Tartar Sauce Day celebrated this year on Friday, March 7, 2025 was founded in Cincinnati eight years ago to celebrate the Frisch’s Big Boy’s famous fish sandwich made with two sustainably sourced Alaskan cod filets and the famous Frisch's Original Tartar Sauce.





On Friday nights during Lent starting March 7, families can enjoy Fish ‘N Chips, Alaskan Cod Sandwich with the famous Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce and more.





Frisch’s has many other meatless options that guests love this time of year like Vegetable Soup, Grilled Cheese, Mac and Cheese.





Friday Night Fish Fry during Lent includes unlimited seafood bar with soup, salad and sides all for $14.99. Friday Night Fish Fry is available at these locations: West Chester, West Hamilton, Springfield, Liberty/Fairfield, Poplar Level, Kyles Lane, Capitol Plaza, Eastgate, Georgetown, Richmond, IN, W. Springfield, Sidney and Madison.



Factoids about Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce…

Did you know: In the past year, Frisch’s Big Boy has….

Used nearly 125,000 gallons of tartar sauce

Sold more than 60,000 jars of tartar sauce

Offered guests more than 7 million tartar sauce packets

Frisch's Big Boy offers 31 locations, which are locally owned and operated

