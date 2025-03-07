Michelin | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

 | Source: Michelin Michelin

Clermont-Ferrand, March 7th, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 352,873,636
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital
(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights
 

2025/02/28 		 

705,747,272 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 1,022,616,684

 

Number of voting rights: 1,022,616,684

 

           

            


Investor Relations  
investor-relations@michelin.com 
​ 

 

​Guillaume Jullienne  
guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com 
 

​Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com
 ​ 
​Flavien Huet 
flavien.huet@michelin.com 

  		 

Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders Relations
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

 

Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com

 

Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

 

DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website www.michelin.com

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the company’s capital at February 28, 2025_