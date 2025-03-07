Michelin | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Clermont-Ferrand, March 7th, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 352,873,636

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register under number 855 200 887

Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights



2025/02/28



705,747,272



Number of theoretical voting rights: 1,022,616,684







Number of voting rights: 1,022,616,684





Investor Relations ​

​ investor-relations@michelin.com

​Guillaume Jullienne

​ guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

​Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com

​Flavien Huet

​ flavien.huet@michelin.com







Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders Relations

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Combris-Battut

muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes @michelin.com





DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website www.michelin.com

