Global Old Corrugated Container Market to Grow at 4.7% CAGR, Driven by Eco-Friendly Packaging Demand and Food & Beverage Industry Needs | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Old Corrugated Container (OCC) Market is set for significant expansion, with projections estimating its valuation to rise from USD 45,918.4 million in 2025 to USD 72,686.5 million by 2035, representing a robust CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. In 2024, the market generated revenue of USD 44,537.8 million, and the Y-o-Y growth for 2025 is anticipated at 4.5%.

Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) refer to post-consumer and post-industrial corrugated cardboard materials that are recycled to produce new packaging products. As sustainability initiatives continue to drive corporate and governmental policies, OCC plays a vital role in reducing environmental waste and promoting circular economies.

One of the major factors contributing to the growing demand for OCC is the food & beverage industry. The industry’s shift toward sustainable, recyclable, and environmentally friendly packaging solutions has fueled the adoption of OCC for secondary and tertiary packaging purposes. Additionally, the rising consumption of packaged food, ready meals, and beverages has further augmented the necessity for cost-effective and eco-friendly packaging materials.

Navigating the Old Corrugated Container Market Environmental Impacts and Economic Opportunities

The market for OCC plays a crucial role in both environmental sustainability and economic growth within the packaging industry. As global demand for recycled packaging materials rises, OCC has emerged as a key resource in producing eco-friendly boxboard packaging. Recycling OCC reduces the reliance on virgin wood pulp, minimizing deforestation and lowering the carbon footprint of packaging production. However, challenges such as contamination, inconsistent supply, and fluctuating market prices create volatility in its value.

On the economic front, the OCC market presents significant opportunities for waste management companies, recyclers, and packaging manufacturers to capitalize on growing sustainability trends. As brands shift towards circular economy models, investment in efficient OCC collection, sorting, and processing technologies can enhance profitability while reinforcing environmental responsibility. By optimizing the OCC supply chain, businesses can mitigate raw material shortages, stabilize costs, and contribute to a more sustainable packaging ecosystem.

"The Old Corrugated Container (OCC) market is driven by rising demand for sustainable packaging and recycling initiatives. As industries push for eco-friendly solutions, OCC remains a key raw material in paper production." Says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Old Corrugated Container (OCC) Market

The global old corrugated container (OCC) industry grew at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2024.

The industry reached a market value of USD 44,537.8 million in 2024.

The USA is expected to lead North America with a projected CAGR of 4.8% through 2035.

India is set to experience significant growth in the South Asia & Pacific region, with a CAGR of 6.7% by 2035.

OCC grade 11 is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2035.

The food and beverage sector is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Key Factors Driving Old Corrugated Container Market Growth

Sustainability and Recycling Demand : With increasing environmental concerns, there is a significant push toward recycling and reusing materials. OCC is highly recyclable, making it a preferred material in packaging for its eco-friendly nature and reduced carbon footprint.

: With increasing environmental concerns, there is a significant push toward recycling and reusing materials. OCC is highly recyclable, making it a preferred material in packaging for its eco-friendly nature and reduced carbon footprint. Growth in E-Commerce : The rise of online shopping has led to a higher demand for packaging solutions, especially for shipping products. OCC is widely used for packaging goods in e-commerce due to its durability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to protect items during transportation.

: The rise of online shopping has led to a higher demand for packaging solutions, especially for shipping products. OCC is widely used for packaging goods in e-commerce due to its durability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to protect items during transportation. Cost-Effectiveness : OCC is an affordable material for manufacturers and businesses, offering an economical alternative to new cardboard or other packaging materials. Its availability and low-cost production make it a preferred choice for various industries.

: OCC is an affordable material for manufacturers and businesses, offering an economical alternative to new cardboard or other packaging materials. Its availability and low-cost production make it a preferred choice for various industries. Increased Demand for Packaging in Consumer Goods : As industries such as food and beverage, electronics, and consumer goods grow, the demand for packaging materials like OCC increases. The need for sturdy, reliable, and recyclable packaging to transport goods efficiently fuels market growth.

: As industries such as food and beverage, electronics, and consumer goods grow, the demand for packaging materials like OCC increases. The need for sturdy, reliable, and recyclable packaging to transport goods efficiently fuels market growth. Government Regulations and Policies: Many governments are implementing stricter regulations and promoting the use of recycled materials to reduce waste. This has led to an increased demand for OCC as a raw material for recycling, contributing to the growth of the OCC market.



How Can AI Improve the Efficiency and Quality of Recycled Materials?

AI is revolutionizing the old corrugated container (OCC) industry by boosting sorting, logistics, and efficiency. Advanced AI-powered systems can reliably identify paper kinds and impurities, resulting in higher-quality recycled materials. Predictive maintenance reduces equipment failures, downtime, and expenses. AI-powered analytics manage inventory, estimate demand, and streamline transportation, resulting in better collection and distribution.

Machine learning assures constant quality, cuts waste, and promotes sustainability. Automation boosts productivity, reduces labour costs, and facilitates strategic decision-making. By incorporating AI, the OCC sector may increase efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.

Rising Funding Boosts Innovation in the Old Corrugated Container (OCC) Industry

The Old Corrugated Container Market is seeing an increase in funding, which is pushing advances in recycling technology, environmental initiatives, and supply chain efficiency. Investors and government organizations are noticing the growing demand for recycled fiber-based packaging, which has resulted in increased financial backing for upgraded collecting systems, AI-powered sorting facilities, and environmentally friendly processing procedures. This increase in funding has accelerated research into high-strength OCC materials, sophisticated de-inking methods, and chemical treatments that improve fiber durability and recyclability.

Competitive Landscape: Old Corrugated Container Market

Key companies in the old corrugated container (OCC) market are investing in the development of novel sustainable solutions while also forming collaborations. Key old corrugated container (OCC) suppliers have also been purchasing smaller players to expand their footprint and penetrate the old corrugated container (OCC) industry in numerous regions.

Recent Industry Developments in the Old Corrugated Container (OCC) Market

In March 2024, DS Smith introduced "Shop.able Carriers," boxes manufactured from old corrugated containers, offering consumers a convenient and sustainable packaging solution for everyday grocery shopping.

In June 2024, Green Bay Packaging announced the acquisition of SMC Packaging Group, a corrugated box manufacturer based in Springfield, Missouri. Originally founded in 1972 as Southern Missouri Containers, the company expanded via acquisitions and now operates in four locations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Key Players of the Old Corrugated Container (OCC) Industry

Smurfit Kappa Group

Kruger Inc

International Paper

WestRock Company

DS Smith Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

Royal Oak Recycling

RecycleMax

Gabriel Container Co.

Green Recycling Ltd.

Allan Company

Miller Recycling Corporation

Berg Mill Supply Co.

Continental Paper Grading Limited

ALSECO S.r.l.​

Key Segments of the Old Corrugated Container (OCC) Market

By Grade:

In terms of grade, the industry is divided into occ grade 11, occ grade 12, wx-occ.

By Board Type:

In terms of board type, the industry is segregated into single face, single wall, double wall, triple wall.

By Source:

By source, the market is divided into household, manufacturing facilities, retail.

By End Use:

The market is classified by end use such as food & beverage, personal care & home care, logistics & transportation, electrical & electronics, healthcare, chemical & fertilizer, others (agriculture, automotive, etc.).

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

