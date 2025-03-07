Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast Report and Competitive Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring llumina, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Roche, Sanofi, Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lung cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow significantly with an estimate of reaching US$ 38.00 billion by 2033 from US$ 20.28 billion in 2024. This growth has been due to a compound annual growth rate of 7.23% from 2025 to 2033.

Growth has been spurred by the increased prevalence of lung cancer and awareness about early detection along with improved diagnostic technologies. Innovations in imaging, biomarkers, and non-invasive methods are among the reasons for the market's expansion. Innovation in minimally invasive methodologies such as liquid biopsies, which analyze circulating tumor DNA for non-invasive detection, drives the market. Growth is fueled by rising lung cancer cases and the demand for early diagnosis and personalized treatment approaches. However, procedure-related risks, high costs, and limited accessibility in developing regions are barriers to the wider adoption of the market.





Advancement in Diagnostic Technologies



Developing cutting-edge diagnostics such as liquid biopsies, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and AI-driven imaging systems propels the market forward. Such new technologies improve on accuracy and allow non-invasive tests that also improve on early detection of lung cancer. For instance, liquid biopsies test circulating tumor DNA, giving crucial information regarding genetic mutations and treatment plans. AI algorithms improve imaging techniques, allowing for more accurate detection of tumors. Such technological advancements are bringing about more efficient diagnosis, reduced risks, and more personalized treatment plans, hence becoming an essential part of the growing market.



Growth in Lung Cancer Prevalence



The incidence of lung cancer is increasing globally and is one of the most significant growth factors. Higher incidence rates are attributed to factors such as smoking, pollution, occupational hazards, and aging populations. Lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, according to global health organizations, and hence, requires strong diagnostic systems. The increasing patient population demands better diagnostic tools for early detection and better treatment outcomes.

This trend will motivate health care providers and governments to invest in high-tech diagnostic infrastructure and public awareness campaigns, which will boost the market. As forecasted in February 2024, lung cancer was ranked the highest in cancer prevalence worldwide and affected 2.5 million people, which is likely to represent 12% of the total new cases.



Growing Interest in Early Detection and Screening Programs



Governments and health organizations are focusing on early detection through mass-screening programs. Programs like low-dose CT scanning target high-risk populations such as heavy smokers and individuals with a history of lung disease. Early detection of cancer has significantly improved the survival rate by detecting cancer at treatable stages.

These programs are supported by public and private funding, encouraging research and development in diagnostic solutions. Increased awareness and availability of screening technologies promote adoption, in turn stimulating further growth of the market. This aggressive strategy resonates with worldwide initiatives aimed at reducing mortality rates due to lung cancer, positioning diagnostics as a key part of healthcare delivery systems.



Difficulties in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market

Expensive Diagnostic Techniques



The high cost of the advanced diagnostic tools in lung cancer includes molecular testing, liquid biopsies, and imaging technologies. These procedures often require specialized equipment, highly trained personnel, and sophisticated laboratory infrastructure, making them expensive for healthcare providers and patients. The financial burden in low- and middle-income countries limits access to these diagnostic services. Even in developed nations, affordability can hinder widespread adoption. High costs also affect reimbursement rates, creating barriers for providers and patients, ultimately slowing market penetration and hindering the widespread implementation of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions.



Limited Access in Developing Regions



Inadequate healthcare infrastructure and limited access to advanced diagnostics in developing regions continue to be a challenge. Many low- and middle-income countries lack the resources, trained professionals, and facilities to implement modern lung cancer diagnostic tools. In addition, geographic disparities in healthcare services contribute to unequal access, with rural and remote areas being the most underserved. Moreover, low awareness of lung cancer symptoms and diagnostic options contributes to late-stage diagnoses in these regions. This calls for significant investments in infrastructure, training programs, and public awareness campaigns to ensure equitable access and improved outcomes worldwide.

Key Questions Answered in Report:



1. How big is the Lung Cancer Diagnostics industry?

The global Lung Cancer Diagnostics market size was valued at US$ 18.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 30.84 billion in 2030.



2. What is the Lung Cancer Diagnostics growth rate?

The global Lung Cancer Diagnostics market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.23% from 2024 to 2030.



3. Who are the key players in Lung Cancer Diagnostics industry?

Some key players operating in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics market includes llumina, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, QIAGEN N.V., Roche Holding AG., Sanofi S.A., Agilent Technologies, and bioMerieux.



4. What are the factors driving the Lung Cancer Diagnostics industry?

Rising prevalence of lung cancer, improvements in diagnostic technologies such as liquid biopsies and CT scans, growing awareness of early detection, government screening programs, and the need for individualized treatment options are some of the factors propelling the lung cancer diagnostics market.



5. Which Region held the largest market share in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics industry?

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry.



6. What segments are covered in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market report?

Diagnosis Test Type, Cancer Type, End-User, and Countries segment are covered in this report.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

1. llumina

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

4. QIAGEN N.V.

5. Roche Holding AG.

6. Sanofi S.A.

7. Agilent Technologies

8. bioMerieux.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Segments

Diagnosis Test Type - Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:



1. Imaging Test

2. Biopsy

3. Sputum Cytology

4. Molecular Test

5. Others



Cancer Type - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:



1. Non- Small Cell Lung Cancer

2. Small Cell Lung Cancer



End-User - Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:



1. Hospital Associated Labs

2. Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

4. Cancer Research Institutes

5. Others



Country - Market breakup in 25 Countries:



1. North America

1.1 United States

1.2 Canada



2. Europe

2.1 France

2.2 Germany

2.3 Italy

2.4 Spain

2.5 United Kingdom

2.6 Belgium

2.7 Netherlands

2.8 Turkey



3. Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 South Korea

3.5 Thailand

3.6 Malaysia

3.7 Indonesia

3.8 Australia

3.9 New Zealand



4. Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Mexico

4.3 Argentina



5. Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 UAE

5.3 South Africa

