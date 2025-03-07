I Want Her Shoes Podcast: Fashion, Business, and Empowerment in the Footsteps of Sex and the City

MIAMI, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anna Anisin, successful entrepreneur, ecosystem builder, proudly unveils her latest venture, "I Want Her Shoes Podcast." Set to premiere on March 8 to coincide with International Women's Day, this cutting-edge series navigates the complex interplay of fashion, style, and business, offering a fresh perspective on how personal style shapes our professional and personal identities.

"I Want Her Shoes Podcast" is tailored to empower contemporary women through lively discussions on fashion, business, and the diverse roles women undertake today. Each episode promises to spotlight dynamic women leading their fields, unveiling the significant impact of fashion in their lives both personally and professionally.

Adding a chic twist to each episode, the 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast' is recorded in Anna’s stunning personal closet, strategically located near the vibrant Miami Design District. This unique setting not only provides a visually captivating backdrop but also embodies the spirit of fashion and innovation that the area is known for. You can tune in to the audio on your favorite podcast platform or watch the episodes on YouTube to get a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind Miami closet—it’s definitely worth the view!

Episode One Features Culinary Entrepreneur Nicole Votano

The inaugural episode will feature Chef Nicole Votano, who successfully managed the world's largest restaurant brand launch, opening 500 locations globally. Votano will share her journey from the culinary world to becoming a fashion-conscious business leader, balancing career and motherhood without sacrificing her personal style or professional ambition.

“When I first started as a chef, girls had to wear the boy brands… you looked like a box in those clothes. Now it’s different; they make more for women,” comments Nicole Votano. Apart from talking about fashion and cooking, Nicole highlighted how challenging it was to be a mom while building a restaurant business.

Spotlight on Fatima Rosa: Visionary Entrepreneur and Trendsetter

The second episode of "I Want Her Shoes Podcast" illuminates the entrepreneurial spirit of Fatima Rosa, who journeyed from Canada to Florida, transforming Miami-Dade County's beauty scene with her innovative Face, Brow & Beauty Bar empire. Fatima's narrative transcends typical business success, delving into how she integrates cultural richness and community service to reshape and empower the beauty industry.

"I'm excited to join the 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast,' a platform that's redefining how we talk about fashion and empowerment. It's a privilege to share how beauty shapes our identities and to be part of a movement that's building a supportive community for women everywhere," said Rosa.

A Platform Born from Personal Insight

"The 'I Want Her Shoes Podcast' stems from my own experiences and the everyday style dilemmas my friends and I discuss. It's about more than just fashion—it's about crafting a life full of intention and identity," explains Anna. She envisions the podcast growing into a comprehensive ecosystem that includes a style-focused AI app and possibly a book, filling a cultural void left by iconic shows like Sex and the City.

Supporting Women Across the Globe

This podcast aims to inspire and foster a supportive community where women can find actionable advice and relatable stories, celebrating those who manage to remain stylish, driven, and successful amid their hectic lives.

VIP Launch Party

Join Us for the VIP Launch Party Celebrating International Women’s Day Month on March 12.

This exclusive event will feature live interviews, previews of the podcast, and a chance to network with influential women in business and fashion. Request an invite

Join the Movement

Subscribe to "I Want Her Shoes Podcast" on all major platforms and be part of a community that champions empowerment through style and substance. The podcast goes live in the first week of March, celebrating International Women’s Day.

"We are blessed to live in an era where women can achieve anything they aspire to—be it as engineers, business leaders, or dedicated mothers," Anna adds. "Our podcast is a tribute to these versatile roles women play, addressed in a spirited, engaging manner."

About Anna Anisin

Anna Anisin is a successful entrepreneur, ecosystem builder, business owner, mom and fashionista with deep roots in technology. Her extensive experience in blending AI with business processes has positioned her as a pioneer in tech and a leader in fostering professional growth within the tech community. Anna's diverse roles reflect her commitment to advancing technology, empowering women in tech, and integrating stylish, empowered living into the fabric of everyday business.