Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference Announces Dr. Charity Dean as Keynote Speaker

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference is pleased to announce Dr. Charity Dean, CEO, Founder, and Chairman of PHC Global, as a keynote speaker for the event. Dr. Dean will join Eric F. Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, to headline the conference, which will take place April 8-9, 2025, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. This premier event will bring together leading healthcare and technology companies, institutional investors, and opinion leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping both industries.

Throughout the two-day conference, participants will engage in expert-led panels, corporate presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings covering advancements in healthcare and technology. Attendees will gain insights into how these rapidly evolving sectors are driving innovation and creating new opportunities.

“Dr. Charity Dean’s expertise in biosecurity and public health aligns perfectly with the mission of this conference—to showcase innovative solutions that are transforming healthcare and technology,” said Alan Hill, CEO of Jones. “Combined with Eric Trump’s insights from the world of business, the conference will provide attendees with a well-rounded perspective on innovation, leadership, and the future of both industries.”

Moe Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at Jones, added, “We are proud to host a conference that highlights the latest advancements in healthcare and technology and facilitates connections that drive progress. With keynote speakers of this caliber, attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions that inspire forward-thinking solutions.”

In addition, Biotech TV and FINTECH.TV will be onsite conducting interviews with participating companies throughout the conference, providing exclusive media coverage and capturing insights from industry leaders.

If you are interested in attending, please contact your Jones representative to inquire about an invitation.

For more information about the conference, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, please email mdoyle@jonestrading.com.

About Jones:

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC (“Jones”) is a leading full-service investment banking firm providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, Jones has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm’s offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.jonestrading.com

