Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

LIBERTY, Mo., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its 2025 second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025.

In sharing 2025 fiscal second quarter results, Tamria Zertuche, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the second fiscal quarter, our experienced field professionals showcased their operational excellence in every facet of our business. With a warm start to the quarter, our leaders needed to manage expenses while adequately planning for the coming heating season. Though dry weather resulted in lower than normal agricultural needs for propane in November, the latter half of December and January provided an opportunity for positive demand in all customer segments. In January, our drivers braced against the elements and safely met the needs of our customers. Safe driving by our experienced and highly tenured employees aided by proven planning practices helped achieve opportunities for growth in Retail and a record January for Blue Rhino. I could not be prouder of the way our teams took advantage of the opportunities Q2 presented. Our employee owners worked together and delivered a solid quarter.”

Gross profit increased $19.1 million, or 6.0%, in the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by an increase of $59.9 million, or 10%, in revenues, which was partially offset by an increase of $40.8 million, or 14%, in cost of product. Gallons sold for the second fiscal quarter increased 14.4 million, or 6%, as wholesale gallons sold increased 11.5 million, or 20%, and retail gallons sold increased 2.9 million, or 1%. In addition to the increase in gallons sold, the revenue and cost of product changes were driven by wholesale propane prices that were 16.9% higher from Mt. Belvieu, Texas and 16.2% higher from Conway, Kansas compared to the prior year period.

The Company recognized net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $98.8 million and $95.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively. The $3.1 million increase was primarily due to the $19.1 million increase in gross profit, described above, which was partially offset by an $11.1 million increase in operating expenses and $3.5 million increase in interest expense. The $11.0 million increase in personnel costs includes increased overtime costs and one-time expenses related to workers compensation costs. The remainder of the increase in operating expenses consisted of $0.9 million for plant and other costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.8 million in vehicle costs due to a $1.0 million decrease in fuel costs, in addition to negligible amounts for repairs and maintenance driven by optimized fleet maintenance initiatives. The Company continued to focus on gaining efficiencies in delivering to our customers. The metrics showcase results as the days to set a tank improved with a 25% decrease in time to service during the second fiscal quarter as compared to the prior year period.

The Company navigated a dynamic quarter with strategic efforts to manage operational efficiency and customer demand. The second fiscal quarter was warmer than normal by 9.9% and 2.5% in November and December, respectively. In the first two months of the quarter, the Company kept its focus on controlling operating expenses and gearing up for the demand that cooler weather brings. January was the coldest month of fiscal 2025 to date with temperatures that were 12.2% cooler than normal. Overall, weather was 1.5% cooler than normal and 5.1% cooler than the prior year quarter. In addition to a 2% customer decrease, the Company’s Retail business was also impacted by extended drought conditions throughout the country, as demand from our agricultural customers was depressed with lack of rain, which reduced the propane needed for crop drying by 2.4 million gallons during the second fiscal quarter. While the Retail business benefits from colder weather, the Company also continued to gain weather-agnostic customers. For example, the Company gained a new autogas customer during the quarter, expected to provide 100,000 gallons annually, which provides bus services to a number of school districts and other organizations in Minnesota.

With the 6,000 selling locations that Blue Rhino, the Company’s tank exchange business, added in the prior year, organic sales have grown 14%. Blue Rhino also achieved sales increases driven by demand during the second fiscal quarter as consumers diversify the uses of its product for applications such as propane for patio heaters, outdoor fireplaces, emergency power generation, temporary heating, and additional emergency preparedness and response needs. Cylinders delivered in the month of January were higher than any summer month in the last three years. This drove a 2.2 million, or 9%, increase in gallons sold during the quarter. Blue Rhino makes it easy for customers to purchase propane through its vending operations, which are easily accessible to the busy consumer. The Company also sold an additional 9.3 million wholesale gallons during the second fiscal quarter.

For the second fiscal quarter, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $10.1 million, or 7%, to $157.0 million, compared to $146.9 million in the prior year quarter. The $19.1 million increase in gross profit and a $2.1 million decrease in general and administrative expense, after adjusting for a $1.6 million increase in EBITDA adjustments, primarily related to Eddystone legal costs, drove the increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter as compared to the prior year period. This increase was partially offset by a $10.6 million increase in operating expenses, after adjusting for a $0.5 million increase in EBITDA adjustments for a settlement related to a core business.

As previously disclosed, on January 15, 2025, the Company entered into a settlement agreement related to the Eddystone litigation. Of the $125.0 million accrued in the first fiscal quarter, $50.0 million was paid on January 15, 2025, and two additional payments of $37.5 million will occur on or before June 16, 2025, and January 15, 2026, respectively. As part of the settlement, the $190.0 million appeal bond and the related letters of credit have been released.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data)



(unaudited) ASSETS January 31, 2025 July 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $10,678 of restricted cash at July 31, 2024) $ 39,406 $ 124,160 Accounts and notes receivable, net 254,695 120,627 Inventories 104,613 96,032 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,863 34,383 Total current assets 439,577 375,202 Property, plant and equipment, net 603,453 604,954 Goodwill, net 257,155 257,006 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $363,056 and $358,895 at January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024, respectively) 110,211 112,155 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,281 47,620 Other assets, net 70,288 61,813 Total assets $ 1,518,965 $ 1,458,750 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,744 $ 33,829 Current portion of long-term debt 2,382 2,510 Current operating lease liabilities 17,619 22,448 Other current liabilities 265,551 184,021 Total current liabilities 363,296 242,808 Long-term debt 1,462,839 1,461,008 Operating lease liabilities 21,825 26,006 Other liabilities 41,305 27,267 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024) (1,334,906 ) (1,256,946 ) Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024) 383,012 383,012 General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at January 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024) (70,868 ) (70,080 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,538 2,025 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (1,013,224 ) (941,989 ) Noncontrolling interest (8,425 ) (7,699 ) Total deficit (1,021,649 ) (949,688 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,518,965 $ 1,458,750





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 637,027 $ 584,209 $ 973,825 $ 923,143 $ 1,782,121 $ 1,802,305 Other 32,749 25,668 60,036 57,747 107,966 107,818 Total revenues 669,776 609,877 1,033,861 980,890 1,890,087 1,910,123 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 318,706 277,838 483,062 450,018 874,534 892,802 Other 3,665 3,730 8,111 8,171 12,421 15,065 Gross profit 347,405 328,309 542,688 522,701 1,003,132 1,002,256 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 170,740 159,638 318,914 304,284 616,232 594,709 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 4,996 5,343 10,500 10,719 21,366 22,361 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,345 24,435 48,670 48,839 98,302 96,509 General and administrative expense 16,714 17,191 154,640 30,016 174,963 62,806 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 703 900 1,556 1,620 3,170 3,110 Loss on asset sales and disposals 2,264 382 3,691 1,717 4,793 5,438 Operating income 127,643 120,420 4,717 125,506 84,306 217,323 Interest expense (27,893 ) (24,359 ) (53,974 ) (48,520 ) (103,677 ) (98,046 ) Other income, net 321 849 1,178 2,185 3,484 3,797 Earnings (loss) before income tax expense 100,071 96,910 (48,079 ) 79,171 (15,887 ) 123,074 Income tax expense 385 309 565 471 780 931 Net earnings (loss) 99,686 96,601 (48,644 ) 78,700 (16,667 ) 122,143 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) 843 812 (819 ) 467 (825 ) 584 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 98,843 $ 95,789 $ (47,825 ) $ 78,233 $ (15,842 ) $ 121,559 Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $ 11,660 $ 11,226 $ (79,810 ) $ 6,421 $ (141,891 ) $ 8,000 Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $ 2.40 $ 2.31 $ (16.43 ) $ 1.32 $ (29.21 ) $ 1.65 Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858





(1) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.





Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 98,843 $ 95,789 $ (47,825 ) $ 78,233 $ (15,842 ) $ 121,559 Income tax expense 385 309 565 471 780 931 Interest expense 27,893 24,359 53,974 48,520 103,677 98,046 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,345 24,435 48,670 48,839 98,302 96,509 EBITDA 151,466 144,892 55,384 176,063 186,917 317,045 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 703 900 1,556 1,620 3,170 3,110 Loss on asset sales and disposal 2,264 382 3,691 1,717 4,793 5,438 Other income, net (321 ) (849 ) (1,178 ) (2,185 ) (3,484 ) (3,797 ) Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 1,768 103 129,154 1,157 130,987 8,929 Legal fees and settlements related to core businesses 500 — 4,540 — 4,540 — Acquisition and related costs (1) (798 ) — (798 ) — 1,371 — Business transformation costs (2) 615 691 1,321 965 2,966 3,053 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (3) 843 812 (819 ) 467 (825 ) 584 Adjusted EBITDA (4) 157,040 146,931 192,851 179,804 330,435 334,362 Net cash interest expense (5) (23,431 ) (21,424 ) (45,904 ) (42,171 ) (88,778 ) (85,995 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (6) (8,727 ) (4,039 ) (19,141 ) (8,569 ) (32,261 ) (18,531 ) Cash paid for income taxes (333 ) (256 ) (410 ) (359 ) (750 ) (955 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 655 900 1,211 1,380 2,141 2,044 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (7) 125,204 122,112 128,607 130,085 210,787 230,925 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 16,231 16,250 32,463 32,501 64,740 64,342 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (2,504 ) (2,443 ) (2,572 ) (2,602 ) (4,216 ) (4,619 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (8) 106,469 103,419 93,572 94,982 141,831 161,964 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (9) — — — — 99,996 49,998 Distributable cash flow excess (10) $ 106,469 $ 103,419 $ 93,572 $ 94,982 $ 41,835 $ 111,966 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 205,975 203,054 312,706 317,494 559,097 587,579 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 69,490 57,978 120,730 105,743 214,857 206,819 Total propane gallons sales 275,465 261,032 433,436 423,237 773,954 794,398



