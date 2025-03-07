COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Affiliates Partners with NUBURU Network to Drive Innovation in AI and Robotics as Part of its Transformation Plan

WEXFORD, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COEPTIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) ("the Company" or "COEPTIS"), a pioneering technology firm at the forefront of innovative biotechnology solutions today announced its strategic partnership with COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Affiliates Network “NexGen” and NUBURU, Inc. “NUBURU” (NYSE: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power blue laser technology. This collaboration is a pivotal component of COEPTIS’ strategic position in technology and Artificial Intelligence and NUBURU’s comprehensive Transformation Plan, spearheaded by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and revamping the company’s business model entering defense-tech, security, and operational resilience solutions.

NexGen will be assisting NUBURU in its Transformation Plan by using its cutting-edge AI-driven capabilities and robotic process automation. NUBURU is anticipated to play an important role as a tech and business growth enabler of its subsidiaries and the other strategic ventures and investments leveraging the existing know-how regarding blue-laser technology and additional expertise to be brought by their new management team.

Dave Mehalick, CEO of COEPTIS stated, “Partnering with NUBURU marks a significant step in COEPTIS' journey toward pioneering innovative technology solutions. By harnessing the power of NexGen’s AI-driven capabilities, we are poised to not only enhance our own operational efficiencies but also redefine how businesses engage with their clients in the rapidly evolving defense and security landscape. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering growth through advanced technological integrations.”

The partnership between NexGen and NUBURU exemplifies NUBURU’s strategy to revolutionize its planned marketing and B2B sales processes, particularly within the defense and security sector, where the company anticipates significant opportunities for growth leveraging its laser-technology expertise and experience and recently announced investments.

Alessandro Zamboni Executive Chairman of NUBURU stated, “Our partnership with COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Affiliates Network is an exciting step forward in executing our Transformation Plan. By integrating cutting-edge AI-driven capabilities and robotic process automation into our future redesigned marketing & sales processes, we are not only streamlining our business but also creating a foundation for an innovative business model. This strategic collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of establishing synergies across our acquisitions and enhancing our market presence in the defense and security sectors, where our laser-technology expertise can play an important role”.

NexGen’s advanced platform utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms and data analytics to optimize marketing strategies, enhance customer engagement, and implement operational efficiencies. This collaboration marks an essential milestone in NUBURU's broader goal of fostering an ecosystem where technology serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation.

“Incorporating NexGen's transformative technologies will allow us to elevate our future marketing strategies as we implement or Transformation Plan,” added Zamboni. “We believe that by positioning NUBURU as a blitz-scaling enabler of its anticipated business lines, by leveraging the adoption of exponential technologies, we can significantly enhance our value proposition to future end-clients and stakeholders alike.”

About COEPTIS, Inc.

COEPTIS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company. The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.

The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. COEPTIS is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, COEPTIS has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, COEPTIS is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on COEPTIS, visit https://coeptistx.com

About NexGenAI Affiliates Network

NexGenAI Affiliates Network is a state-of-the-art AI-powered affiliate marketing platform designed to streamline marketing efforts through automation and advanced analytics. Owned by COEPTIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP), NexGenAI Affiliates Network empowers individuals and businesses to optimize their affiliate campaigns and maximize revenue through AI-driven content distribution, automated email outreach, and social media integration. For more information on this partnership and how it can benefit businesses and affiliates, visit https://nexgenaiaffiliates.io/.

About NUBURU

NUBURU, Inc. was founded in 2015 as a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue laser technology that is transforming the speed and quality of laser-based manufacturing. Under its new management team led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, NUBURU is executing a comprehensive growth and diversification strategy, expanding into complementary domains such as defense-tech, security, and operational resilience solutions. Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, NUBURU is leveraging strategic partnerships and acquisitions to accelerate growth in high-value sectors. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

