PrimoHoagies Pottstown Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Hoagies to First 100 Customers

POTTSTOWN, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand opening of its newest location in Pottstown, PA is set for Thursday, March 13, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 351 West Schuylkill Drive and is owned by local group Pennmark Management. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to bring the legendary taste of PrimoHoagies to our community! Get ready for handcrafted, flavor-packed hoagies made with passion, tradition, and premium ingredients. This is just the beginning—great food, great people, and Primo vibes ahead!” says a member of Pennmark Management.

To celebrate Pottstown’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on March 13, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 1800-square-foot store is expected to employ about 12 employees, with dine-in, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

