NordVPN undergoes independent security assessment, reinforcing security and privacy commitment

LONDON, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN, a cybersecurity company, has once again demonstrated its dedication to security and transparency by completing independent evaluations of its applications, browser extension, and different features. The security assessments, conducted by the German cybersecurity firm Cure53 between June and August 2024, reinforced NordVPN’s strong security posture and commitment to protecting user privacy.

"Security is at the core of everything we do at NordVPN. Independent assessments like this allow us to continuously refine our technology and stay ahead of emerging threats. The findings from Cure53 reinforced our strong security foundation, and our team swiftly implemented all necessary improvements to ensure the highest level of protection for our users," says Marijus Briedis, CTO of NordVPN .

Cure53’s assessment included penetration testing and a source code review of NordVPN’s desktop applications (Windows, macOS, and Linux), mobile apps (iOS and Android), browser extensions (Chrome, Edge, and Firefox), and key features such as Threat Protection Pro™, Threat Protection, and Meshnet.

The findings confirmed that NordVPN employs well-established security-focused libraries that contribute to the overall strength of its system. The assessment also confirmed that NordVPN’s core VPN functionalities perform as intended, reinforcing the reliability of the service. As soon as Cure53 provided us with the recommendations, we immediately addressed the findings and strengthened the security of respective functions.

“Our work towards improving security is never finished, and we will keep moving forward. The latest Cure53 assessment confirms that NordVPN apps are built on a strong foundation with no critical risks. We are proud of these results and will keep making NordVPN one of the most secure VPN services available to everyone,” says Marijus Briedis.

In February, NordVPN also announced its fifth no-log policy assurance engagement . Deloitte, an industry-leading Big Four auditing firm, found that NordVPN's customers are provided with a VPN service compliant with its no-logs policy.

With these latest assurance assessments, NordVPN continues to lead the way in cybersecurity, ensuring that its users benefit from cutting-edge security measures and unwavering privacy protections.

The full report on the findings is available via the user control panel on our website or by following the link below: https://sb.nordcdn.com/m/474e94942d7d224b/original/Pentest-Report_NordVPN_Apps_-Browser_Addons_Features-06-2024.pdf

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a global eSIM service. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider has over 7,300 servers covering 118 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com .

More information: brigita@nordsec.com