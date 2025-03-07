Qatar Poultry Meat Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring A'Saffa Food, Americana Group, BRF, Hassad Food, JBS, Lulu International, Mazzraty, and Sunbulah

Dublin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Poultry Meat Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Qatar Poultry Meat market is expected to reach US$ 448.27 million by 2033 from US$ 408.53 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 1.04% from 2025 to 2033.

Growing consumer preferences, government programs for self-sufficiency, rising disposable incomes, increased supply chain infrastructure, better farming methods, and growing demand for high-protein, reasonably priced, and locally sourced food options are all factors contributing to the success of the Qatari poultry meat sector.







The rising demand for fresh, premium meat products has led to a notable expansion in the chicken meat sector in Qatar in recent years. Poultry has become an important component of the Qatari cuisine due to the country's growing population and growing desire for diets high in protein. This demand has been further stimulated by the nation's economic growth and growing disposable incomes, which has resulted in a boom in domestic manufacturing. Qatar has therefore turned its attention to increasing domestic poultry meat production capabilities and lowering its dependency on imports. In order to increase local production capacity and guarantee food security, the government has backed this change through a number of programs and investments.



Technological developments in farming have also helped the local poultry meat sector by increasing productivity, efficiency, and product quality. Automation, improved breeding techniques, and modern farms have all contributed to meeting the rising demand from consumers. In keeping with worldwide trends in environmental responsibility and animal care, the business has also witnessed an emphasis on ethical and sustainable farming methods. The poultry industry in Qatar is well-positioned to serve the country's expanding population while aiming for increased sustainability and market competitiveness with sustained investments and innovations. In the upcoming years, the business is expected to continue growing as the demand for food produced locally increases.



The chicken meat sector in Qatar is undergoing a dramatic transition due to shifting consumer tastes and the widespread use of digital technology. The way that people buy chicken products has been completely transformed by the nation's strong digital infrastructure, which is demonstrated by its 99% internet penetration rate in 2023. Online meal delivery services have benefited greatly from this digital shift, as seen by their 41% revenue growth in 2020-2021. A more effective supply chain and improved customer experience have resulted from merchants' increased ability to provide more advanced delivery options, better tracking systems, and superior customer support thanks to technological integration.



The growth trajectory of the chicken meat industry has been greatly impacted by the resurgence of the tourism sector. In January and February of 2023 alone, Qatar received almost 730,000 tourists, a significant 347% increase over the same period the year before. Demand has increased across a number of distribution channels as a result of this tourism boom, especially in the foodservice industry. The demand for both traditional and creative chicken products has increased as a result of hotels, restaurants, and catering services expanding their poultry offers to accommodate a wide range of foreign tastes.



As of 2022, the largest producers in Qatar were Qatar Meat Production Co., Freshmeat Factory, and Al Quisaimi Meat Co., with yearly production of 6,000, 4,000, and 3,000 metric tons, respectively. The government of Qatar is spending money on chicken industry research and development in an effort to improve animal welfare, productivity, and illness prevention. To optimize expertise and knowledge, partnerships with international agricultural institutions and colleges are often pursued.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $408.53 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $448.27 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.0% Regions Covered Qatar

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development, Revenue

A'Saffa Food S.A.O.G

Americana Group

BRF S.A.

Hassad Food Company

JBS SA

Lulu International Group

Mazzraty

Sunbulah Group

Qatar Poultry Meat Industry Segments

Type

Chicken

Turkey

Duck

Other

Form

Canned

Fresh / Chilled

Frozen

Processed

Deli Meats

Marinated/ Tenders

Meatballs

Nuggets

Sausages

Other Processed Poultry

Distribution Channel

Off-Trade

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

On-Trade

