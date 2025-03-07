Revenue Cycle Optimizations Among Nextech Enhancements on Display at AAD 2025

TAMPA, Fla., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, the leader in healthcare technology and practice management solutions for specialty providers, today announced it will preview the latest enhancements to its 2025 Best in KLAS®-winning technology platform at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, held March 7-11 in Orlando, Fla. Nextech's recently launched revenue cycle management (RCM) professional billing services will be among the new advancements in the spotlight at AAD 2025.

"Managing a practice’s revenue cycle has never been more complex, with evolving payer requirements and increasing claim denials creating significant challenges for providers," said David Metcalfe, Chief Technology Officer at Nextech. "With Nextech RCM, we’re providing specialty practices with integrated, intelligent solutions that streamline billing workflows, reduce administrative burden, and help maximize reimbursement — so providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care."

Insurance claim denials have steadily risen in recent years, impacting cash flow, increasing administrative burdens, and creating operational inefficiencies for providers. Nextech RCM is designed to alleviate these challenges and make it easier for providers to salvage denied claims and increase their reimbursement.

RCM is fully integrated within Nextech's specialty-specific platform and includes a comprehensive package of services that can be customized to suit an individual practice's needs and priorities, whether that’s sending unpaid patient responsibility to collections or executing on a patient payment plan.

AAD attendees who visit Booth 2113 will have access to experience Nextech RCM and other enhancements to the company's dermatology-specific platform and see why it is a two-time winner of the Best in KLAS: Ambulatory Specialty EHR and AAD’s only DataDerm™ Gold Recognition EHR.

To learn more about how Nextech enables specialty providers to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve, visit www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

Jenna Paulus

Director of Corporate Communications

j.paulus@nextech.com