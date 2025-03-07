World Education Services Announces New Cohort of Strengthening Immigrant Inclusion Program (SIIP) to Advance Economic Inclusion Across Seven States

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, World Education Services (WES) announced the newest cohort of its Strengthening Immigrant Inclusion Program (SIIP)—an initiative dedicated to helping communities expand economic opportunities and access to good work for immigrants and refugees. With the addition of the 2025 SIIP cohort, the SIIP Network now spans more than 45 communities across the country, all working to strengthen America’s workforce and reinforce the vital role of immigrants in economic growth.

The 2025 SIIP cohort includes Denver, Colorado; Lexington, Kentucky; and the states of Colorado, Maine, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin. This year’s participants will focus on two key priorities: driving systems change to strengthen local economies by fully leveraging the skills and talents of immigrant and refugee students and supporting professional occupational licensing bodies as they create systems that recognize experience and expertise earned overseas.

Launched in 2018, SIIP bolsters community-led efforts to foster economic inclusion by expanding access to good work for immigrants.

“Over the past six years, SIIP has propelled innovative, community-led solutions that connect immigrants and refugees with good jobs in in-demand industries such as healthcare,” said Katherine Gebremedhin, Director of State and Local Initiatives at WES. “Through this program, we’ve seen remarkable progress in fostering inclusive and healthy economies, and we’re excited to support this new cohort in their work. SIIP has helped communities establish a nationwide network of program and policy leaders, all working toward the same shared goal.”

SIIP promotes state and local policies and practices that recognize international education and work experience, reducing unnecessary barriers to employment. Participants receive tailored training, coaching, and technical assistance to advance concrete initiatives that strengthen local economies and communities. SIIP alumni have driven lasting change in their communities—developing new policies, securing funding for workforce development and adult education, and creating networks that promote immigrant inclusion.

“State and local communities are leading the way in strengthening America’s workforce and creating economies where everyone can put their skills and experience to work,” said Monica Munn, WES Chief Social Impact Officer. “The SIIP initiative demonstrates that when communities share knowledge and collaborate on expanding access to good work for immigrants and building stronger, more inclusive economies, everyone benefits.”

About World Education Services

WES is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. For 50 years, WES has set the standard for international academic credential evaluation, supporting millions of people as they seek to achieve their academic and professional goals. Through decades of experience as a leader in global education, WES has developed a wide range of tools to pursue social impact at scale. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, we partner with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change. Together with its partners, WES enables people to learn, work, and thrive in new places.

About the Strengthening Immigrant Inclusion Program

The Strengthening Immigrant Inclusion Program (SIIP, formerly the Skilled Immigrant Integration Program) offers communities an opportunity to leverage technical assistance from WES and its national partners, and to join a network of communities to further their state and local immigrant economic inclusion initiatives. The SIIP Network consists of more than 45 member communities in cities, states, and regions across the United States. For a complete list of the current SIIP member communities, visit the SIIP Network Map.

