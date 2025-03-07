ETH staking simplified: Simply Staking presents Ethereum staking dashboard





VALLETTA, Malta, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Staking’s new Ethereum staking program makes ETH staking easier than ever. Users can stake without holding 32 ETH, thanks to a user-friendly dashboard, secure Tier 3 data centers, and seamless wallet integration - removing barriers for both beginners and experienced crypto holders.

In the fast-paced blockchain world, running a validator or node is costly and complex - especially for ETH staking. Simply Staking’s dashboard tackles this challenge, making staking simple and accessible, helping decentralize Ethereum through broader participation from both new and experienced users.



ETH staking as simple as it gets

The trusted crypto staking provider Simply Staking manages nearly $1 billion in staked assets across networks like Polkadot and Cosmos. Known for reliable validator operations, it now brings that expertise to ETH staking, strengthening its commitment to a secure, inclusive blockchain ecosystem across multiple protocols.

The new ETH Staking dashboard streamlines onboarding and ensures top security through advanced data centers. By joining the staking pool, you earn rewards while supporting Ethereum 2.0’s scalability. Simply Staking welcomes all users, regardless of holdings, encouraging broader participation and driving the ongoing growth of the crypto economy.



Key highlights



Effortless staking: Simply Staking lets you stake ETH in a few steps - no specialized software needed, making crypto staking accessible to everyone.

No 32 ETH requirement: Traditional staking needs 32 ETH to validate. Pooled staking lets users combine funds, enabling smaller holders to stake Ethereum and earn rewards together.

Competitive reward rate: Through StakeWise, participants enjoy attractive staking rewards, appealing to both large investors and everyday enthusiasts.

Unmatched security: Simply Staking operates Tier 3 data centers with 99.9% uptime, ensuring nodes stay secure and always online.

Seamless ETH staking with direct wallet integration: Connect your crypto wallet directly to the dashboard - no extra logins or exchanges needed, reducing security risks and simplifying staking.



Why stake Ethereum with Simply Staking?

Staking needs reliable infrastructure and trusted partners. Simply Staking ensures strong performance across blockchains, backed by advanced data centers for secure Ethereum staking.

Simply Staking supports Ethereum 2.0’s consensus, helping secure and decentralize the network. With deep experience in large-scale crypto operations, we built a resilient system to balance workloads efficiently. Users enjoy reliable, high-performance staking across Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, and more.



How the ETH staking dashboard works

Visit the Platform: Navigate to the staking Dashboard on stake.simplystaking.com/eth to begin. The site is user-friendly, with key functions clearly accessible.

Connect Your Wallet: The dashboard seamlessly integrates with your preferred crypto wallet, removing the need for third-party websites or bridge services. You stay in control of your private keys throughout the process.

Select Your Amount of ETH you want to stake: Since the platform no longer requires 32 ETH, you’re free to stake ethereum with the amount of ETH that meets your goals - whether it’s a modest portion of your holdings or a larger investment.

Confirm and Stake ETH: A few clicks finalize your participation. You start to earn rewards at a competitive reward rate almost immediately, with real-time updates available on staked balances and yields.

Start earning rewards and participate in staking Ethereum



This five-step process ensures simplicity for newcomers while offering experienced stakers strong security and clear metrics - all in one place. Easily track your ETH holdings and see exactly how much is staked at any time.

Supporting Ethereum’s growth

Ethereum staking strengthens the network by validating transactions, enhancing scalability, and supporting decentralization. As the second-largest blockchain, Ethereum powers countless decentralized applications, making it essential to the broader crypto ecosystem and ensuring its long-term security and resilience.

Historically, staking was often dominated by large holders or centralized platforms. Simply Staking changes this with a user-friendly, decentralized model. It offers easy onboarding while preserving asset custody, supporting Ethereum’s vision of an open, accessible network driven by diverse, active participants.

Start staking ETH today

Experience the future of ETH staking with Simply Staking . By removing historical barriers, delivering an appealing token reward rate, and prioritizing security through Tier 3 infrastructure, the company reimagines stake opportunities in the digital asset world.

This user-first design positions Simply Staking at the cutting edge of staking innovation, where trust and ease of use are paramount. Every aspect of the platform - from the polished interface to robust security protocols - reflects a commitment to providing the best possible staking environment. Crucially, participants are no longer compelled to need 32 ETH to contribute to the network’s evolution, aligning with Ethereum’s wider push for accessibility.

Ultimately, the platform’s mission is to ensure that anyone who wants to stake can do so securely, transparently, and profitably. As the ethereum 2.0 upgrade continues, more opportunities will arise for validators, and Simply Staking aims to remain an industry leader in facilitating these possibilities. For media inquiries or further details, visit stake.simplystaking.com/eth or simplystaking.com .

From veteran traders to newcomers, the platform stands as a testament to how thoughtful infrastructure and user-focused design can redefine digital asset engagement. Its proven reliability, commitment to decentralization, and active role in multiple blockchains make Simply Staking an ideal staking service provider for anyone looking to stake eth, expand their crypto portfolio, or simply explore the evolving potential of Ethereum’s consensus mechanism.

About Simply Staking:

Simply Staking is a globally recognized leader in blockchain infrastructure provision and development, dedicated to the advancement and security of decentralized technologies. Founded in 2013 it focused on Proof of Work and Proof of Stake technologies. Over the years, it became one of the key contributors within the blockchain ecosystem since the genesis validator role in the Cosmos Hub in 2019. Their services span across validating, node operations, blockchain development, infra-monitoring tool creation, and data infrastructure management, catering to a wide array of networks and ecosystems.

