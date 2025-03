ESET Celebrates Tenth Anniversary of Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, Kicks Off 2025 North America Applications

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the tenth anniversary of its Women in Cybersecurity North American Scholarship originally launched in 2016 to support and empower women pursuing careers in cybersecurity. For a decade, ESET North America has encouraged and uplifted women to pursue careers in cybersecurity, offering financial assistance to help achieve their aspirations. In solidarity with the 2025 International Women’s Day’s #AccelerateAction theme, the Women in Cybersecurity North American Scholarship program expands its scope with additional awards, enhanced evaluation criteria, and a renewed focus on recognizing both technical excellence and emerging potential.

Pioneering one of the first scholarships of its kind, Celeste Blodgett, Vice President of Human Resources at ESET North America, originated the program at the North American headquarters in San Diego, California in order to support women who want to go into technology fields. Bolstered by Celeste’s passion, the program has since awarded scholarships to more than 25 recipients in the U.S. and Canada, and expanded globally to Australia, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

“Around the world, the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship recipients are showcasing a passion for protecting digital citizens, yet with women only accounting for less than one-fifth of the cybersecurity workforce there is much work to be done,” said Celeste Blodgett, Vice President of Human Resources at ESET North America. “We’ve encountered so many remarkable women who are passionate about shaping the future of this field and are thrilled to celebrate our tenth anniversary by earmarking one additional Cybersecurity Trailblazer award in the U.S. and five additional Future Leader awards in Canada.”

According to the 2024 Cybersecurity Workforce Study conducted by (ISC)², women account for only 14.4% of the cybersecurity workforce, while men make up 79.6%. This stark imbalance underscores the critical need to bring more women into the profession, particularly as emerging technologies like generative AI continue to evolve. ESET is committed to fostering opportunities for women to lead in cybersecurity and AI, helping to bridge this gap and build a more balanced, innovative, and equitable future. Diversity in AI development is essential to ensure these tools are ethical, secure, and inclusive.

ESET North America will award $45,000 in scholarships in 2025 to support the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. In the Cybersecurity Trailblazer Award Tier, the U.S. will grant three $10,000 scholarships—one of which is dedicated to a recipient in San Diego, honoring the program’s origins. This marks an expansion from previous years. In Canada, the Cybersecurity Trailblazer Award Tier will award two $5,000 scholarships to applicants demonstrating exceptional technical proficiency and a strong focus on cybersecurity. To celebrate the tenth anniversary, ESET has expanded the Future Leader Award (Canada only) to include five new $1,000 awards, recognizing emerging talent with great potential in cybersecurity.

“This scholarship has greatly supported my career and academic journey by providing me the financial freedom to focus on my studies,” shared Anushka Khare, Security Program Manager at Microsoft and 2022 recipient of ESET’s Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship. “It has also allowed me to pursue advanced courses in cybersecurity, attend relevant workshops and gain hands-on experience. This support has not only enhanced my technical skills, but has also boosted my confidence, knowing I have the backing to succeed in this competitive field.”

DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 round and submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. PT April 8, 2025. Applicants can learn more about the scholarships and submit their application by visiting our dedicated webpages. If you're a US student, you can apply here; if you're a Canadian student, apply here.

Questions? Email us at US-scholarship@eset.com [US-only inquiries] or CA-scholarship@eset.com [Canada-only inquiries] with any questions.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ead3ad44-8afd-4420-be3f-2ed5140ac8ce