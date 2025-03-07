ESET Celebrates Tenth Anniversary of Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, Expands 2025 Canadian Awards

TORONTO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the anniversary of its Women in Cybersecurity North American Scholarship, launched in 2016 to support and empower women pursuing careers in cybersecurity. As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering diverse talent, ESET is expanding the program in Canada, increasing both the number and value of scholarships available to Canadian applicants.

For a decade, ESET North America has encouraged and uplifted women to pursue careers in cybersecurity, offering financial assistance to help achieve their aspirations. In solidarity with the 2025 International Women’s Day’s #AccelerateAction theme, the Women in Cybersecurity North American Scholarship program is expanding its scope this year with additional awards, enhanced evaluation criteria and a renewed focus on recognizing both technical excellence and emerging potential.

As a long-time advocate for cybersecurity and talent development in Canada, ESET has built strong relationships with key technology hubs, including the city of Markham. Over the years, ESET has received a wealth of strong candidates from Markham and the Greater Toronto Area, reinforcing the region’s reputation as a growing center for cybersecurity innovation. By investing in opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity professionals, ESET aims to support both local talent and the broader cybersecurity workforce.

Pioneering one of the first scholarships of its kind, Celeste Blodgett, Vice President of Human Resources at ESET North America, originated the program at the North American headquarters in San Diego to support women who want to go into technology fields. Bolstered by Celeste’s passion, the program has since awarded scholarships to more than 25 recipients in the U.S. and Canada, and has expanded globally to Australia, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

“Around the world, ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship recipients are showcasing a passion for protecting digital citizens, yet with women only accounting for less than one-fifth of the cybersecurity workforce there is much work to be done,” said Blodgett. “We’ve encountered so many remarkable women who are passionate about shaping the future of this field and are thrilled to celebrate our tenth anniversary by earmarking one additional Cybersecurity Trailblazer award in the U.S. and five additional Future Leader awards in Canada.”

According to the 2024 Cybersecurity Workforce Study conducted by (ISC)², women account for only 14.4% of the cybersecurity workforce, while men make up 79.6%. This stark imbalance underscores the critical need to bring more women into the profession, particularly as emerging technologies like generative AI continue to evolve. ESET is committed to fostering opportunities for women to lead in cybersecurity and AI, helping to bridge this gap and build a more balanced, innovative and equitable future. Diversity in AI development is essential to ensure these tools are ethical, secure and inclusive.

In 2025, ESET North America will award $45,000 in scholarships to support the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Canadian students will have access to new and expanded awards, including two $5,000 Cybersecurity Trailblazer awards for applicants who demonstrate exceptional technical proficiency and a strong focus on cybersecurity. To mark the tenth anniversary, five new $1,000 Future Leader Awards will be introduced in Canada to recognize emerging talent with great potential in cybersecurity. In the U.S., three $10,000 scholarships will be awarded in the Cybersecurity Trailblazer Award Tier, including one dedicated to a recipient in San Diego, honouring the program’s origins.

The scholarship has already helped many women pursue careers in cybersecurity, including Anushka Khare, a Canadian recipient of the 2022 ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship who is now a Security Program Manager at Microsoft. “This scholarship has greatly supported my career and academic journey by providing me the financial freedom to focus on my studies,” shared Khare. “It has also allowed me to pursue advanced courses in cybersecurity, attend relevant workshops and gain hands-on experience. This support has not only enhanced my technical skills, but has also boosted my confidence, knowing I have the backing to succeed in this competitive field.”

DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 round, and submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. PT on April 8, 2025. Applicants can learn more about the scholarships and submit their application by visiting our dedicated web pages. If you're a Canadian student, apply here; if you’re a US student, you can apply here.

Questions? Email us at CA-scholarship@eset.com [Canada-only inquiries] or US-scholarship@eset.com [US-only inquiries] with any questions.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media contact:

Emily Zwart

ezwart@enterprisecanada.com

905.515.9169