Changes in the Supervisory Board and Management Board of subsidiary

The membership of the Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar subsidiary Elenger Polska Sp. z o.o. is changing. As of 07.03.2025, Vaiko Tammeväli was called back from Supervisory Board based on a resolution of the sole shareholder of Elenger Polska Sp. z o.o. The Supervisory Board of Elenger Polska Sp. z o.o. will continue with five members.

Additionally, the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Paweł Szaniewski as a Management Board member. After these changes, the Management Board will continue with three members.

The short description of the previous professional experience Vaiko Tammeväli and Paweł Szaniewski and the amount of shares in Infortar are attached to this notice.



Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.



Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor





Attachments