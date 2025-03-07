Nanophase Technologies Rebrands as Solésence, Elevating the Future of Skin Health

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in mineral-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced its rebranding as Solésence, Inc., marking a new chapter in its commitment to innovation, self-expression, and inclusivity in skin health.

The rebranding underscores the success of the company’s beauty science platform, which has revolutionized mineral-based sun and environmental protection since earning a patent in 2015 for its Active Stress Defense™ Technology. The platform has driven strategic growth since 2020, and the company remains confident in its ability to sustain rapid and profitable expansion in the years ahead.

“Solésence embodies our relentless commitment to innovation and our belief that beauty should empower and protect,” said Jess Jankowski, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “The versatility of Solésence technologies, combined with our path to market through dozens of beauty brands across categories and price segments, enables the realization of a mission beyond what we could achieve as a single consumer brand. This is more than a rebrand—it’s a declaration of our future and a milestone that reflects the incredible work of our dedicated team members who work tirelessly in pursuit of our mission and have fueled the company’s success.”

Since the first Solésence brand partner product launch in 2018, the company has supported dozens of beauty brands across skin care, sun care, and color cosmetics categories on a global basis. Also throughout this period, the company has expanded its suite of transformative technologies, integrating novel skin health benefits into beauty products while earning industry accolades for innovation, product performance, and service. The company continues to push the boundaries of skincare and color cosmetics by merging scientific excellence with human-centered design to ensure a positive product experience across the full range of human beauty.

“For years, Solésence has led the effort to address our industry’s widely held belief that the number one cause of skin damage is UV light,” said Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer. “Our rebranding recommits our organization to our mission—to deliver joy through the science of beautiful skin. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to expanding our capabilities, strengthening our partnerships, and ensuring that everyone has access to best-in-class skin health solutions that address concerns, such as skin cancer and skin aging.”

The company’s stock will continue to trade under the NANX ticker symbol. Its corporate website will transition to solesence.com, while investor relations information, including historic Nanophase financials and disclosures, will be available at nanophase.com until the transition is complete.

