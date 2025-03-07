Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Clubhouse Amenities at Regency at Esperanza in Boerne, Texas

BOERNE, Texas, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of the highly anticipated community clubhouse and onsite amenities at Regency at Esperanza , a premier 55+ active-adult community in Boerne, Texas. The grand opening event will be held at the community, located at 130 Navarro in Boerne, on Saturday, March 15th from noon to 4 pm CT. Existing and prospective home buyers are invited to attend the event featuring live music by Royal Dukes and an assortment of light fare and refreshments.

The new Toll Brothers community clubhouse, The Hacienda, offers onsite amenities including a fitness center, fitness studio, bar/social kitchen, resort-style pool, pickleball courts, bocce court, game lounge, wine garden, and a dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director who curates a year-round calendar of exciting events and activities exclusive to Regency at Esperanza 55+ active adult homeowners.





“Regency at Esperanza offers a vibrant lifestyle with luxurious amenities and modern, sophisticated home designs in the heart of Texas Hill Country,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “We are excited to welcome residents to enjoy the new clubhouse and the extensive amenities that make this community a truly exceptional place to live.”

The meticulously designed Esperanza master-planned community will boast over 450 acres of open space, 20+ miles of trails, Roca Loca Beach – a volleyball complex, onsite fire and emergency services, and a commercial Town Center with an array of restaurants and retail shops.

Regency at Esperanza features Toll Brothers’ modern, open-concept floor plans that are perfect for entertaining friends and family. The luxury homes showcase convenient single-level living with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages, designed specifically for active-adults over age 55. Home buyers also enjoy a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of professional Design Consultants. Toll Brothers homes in Regency at Esperanza are priced from the low $400,000s.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Esperanza and other Toll Brothers communities in Texas, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

