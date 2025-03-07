Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 4 March 2025, regarding the issuance of a total of 2,733,844 shares resolved in connection with the Company's 2024 Employee Share Purchase Plan.

The share capital increase associated with the above has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 371,481,660.50 divided into 742,963,321 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.50.

About Ensurge Micropower:

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

For more information, please contact: Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com ( mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com )

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.