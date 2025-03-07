Kaldalón hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:
|Annual General Meeting
|April 3, 2025
|Q1 2025 Trading update
|May 19, 2025
|H1 2025 Half-year Results
|August 21, 2025
|Q3 2025 Trading update
|November 17, 2025
|Management statement 2025
|February 12, 2026
|Approved statements 2025
|March 4, 2026
|Annual General Meeting 2025
|March 26, 2026
All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.
For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.
Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is