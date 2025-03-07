Kaldalón hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

 | Source: Kaldalón hf. Kaldalón hf.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:

Annual General MeetingApril 3, 2025
Q1 2025 Trading updateMay 19, 2025
H1 2025 Half-year ResultsAugust 21, 2025
Q3 2025 Trading updateNovember 17, 2025
Management statement 2025February 12, 2026
Approved statements 2025March 4, 2026
Annual General Meeting 2025March 26, 2026

All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.
Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is