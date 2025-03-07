Kaldalón hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:



Annual General Meeting April 3, 2025 Q1 2025 Trading update May 19, 2025 H1 2025 Half-year Results August 21, 2025 Q3 2025 Trading update November 17, 2025 Management statement 2025 February 12, 2026 Approved statements 2025 March 4, 2026 Annual General Meeting 2025 March 26, 2026

All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.

Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is