Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds BioAge Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 10, 2025 - BIOA

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against BioAge Labs, Inc. (“BioAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIOA) and reminds investors of the March 10, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading information concerning its STRIDES Phase 2 clinical trial.

BioAge completed its initial public offering on September 27, 2024, selling 12.65 million shares at $18 per share, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1.65 million additional shares.

However, less than three months later, on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag after liver transaminitis was observed in some subjects receiving azelapgrag. An analyst reported on the announcement, noting that the news was surprising that liver tox never appeared across eight Phase 1 studies conducted previously by BioAge.

In response to the news, BioAge’s stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 9, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding BioAge’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the BioAge Labs class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BIOA or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

