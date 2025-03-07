Music of Your Life Launches Street Talk

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TMGI) is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life, is launching a dynamic new program called Street Talk.

Street Talk will deliver concise, business and news headlines in a compelling 60-second format, broadcast at the top of each hour through Music of Your Life’s nationwide network of radio affiliates. CEO Marc Angell explained, “Street Talk provides our affiliate stations with an engaging headline news segment at no additional cost, enhancing their regular programming. Additionally, we are offering Street Talk as a syndicated program at competitive rates to stations outside our affiliate network.”

Angell emphasized the show's heritage, saying, “When I began my broadcasting career at KPRI FM in San Diego during the 1980s, Street Talk was a popular 'man-on-the-street' style feature. I'm thrilled to revive this legacy with modern technology, significantly expanding our reach to a broader audience.”

Street Talk marks the beginning of several strategic initiatives aimed at capitalizing on Music of Your Life’s expanding listener base. Following its launch, the company will initiate cause marketing campaigns through the Street Talk platform, with a particular emphasis on combating cancer, specifically Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC). Promising research is currently underway exploring the effectiveness of ivermectin in halting the growth and recurrence of mTNBC.

Significant studies are being conducted by Dr. Peter Lee at City of Hope Hospital and Dr. Yuan at Cedars Hospital, both located in California. Early lab results indicate ivermectin’s potential in eliminating cancer cells and preventing recurrence. Dr. Yuan’s clinical trials are already demonstrating encouraging outcomes. Angell further noted, “We’re actively discussing a cause marketing collaboration with City of Hope to support Dr. Lee’s groundbreaking research. We’re eager to finalize details quickly, as it’s crucial that patients battling this aggressive cancer are made aware of these potentially lifesaving developments.”

Beyond its entertainment focus, Music of Your Life continues to fulfill The Marquie Group’s commitment to cancer patients through its Whim product line, designed to provide beauty, comfort, and hope, making a lasting, positive impact on those affected by the disease. The Whim Cancer Care product line can be found on the company's website SimplyWhim.com. Listen Live to Music of Your Life. Street Talk coming soon!

Marc Angell

Chief Executive Officer

800-351-3021

marc@tmgiusa.com

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and include, for example, statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of TMGI. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events, including the rollout of products and features and the future plans, timing and potential success of our future collaborations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date of this press release. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.

Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Simply Whim, Music of Your Life, and others including our future collaborations; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; our limited operating history making it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; our inability to effectively manage future growth and achieve operational efficiencies; our inability to grow or maintain our active customer base; our inability to achieve or maintain profitability; occurrence of a cyber incident resulting in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; potential diversion of management's attention and consumption of resources as a result of new products and strategies; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.