NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 7, 2025

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares vested Wael Sawan 06 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 151,531.08 Sinead Gorman 06 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 162,056.49 Philippa Bounds 06 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 35,424.70 Robin Mooldijk 06 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 64,370.49 Rachel Solway 06 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 31,882.23 Huibert Vigeveno 06 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 119,060.13 Zoe Yujnovich 06 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 119,060.13

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 151,531.08 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 151,531.08 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 06/03/2025 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Sinead Last Name(s) Gorman 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 162,056.49 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 162,056.49 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 06/03/2025 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Philippa Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 35,424.70 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 35,424.70 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 06/03/2025 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Robin Last Name(s) Mooldijk 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 64,370.49 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 64,370.49 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 06/03/2025 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Rachel Last Name(s) Solway 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 31,882.23 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 31,882.23 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 06/03/2025 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 119,060.13 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 119,060.13 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 06/03/2025 Place of transaction Amsterdam



