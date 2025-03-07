NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
March 7, 2025
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of shares vested
|Wael Sawan
|06 March 2025
|SHELL (AMS)
|151,531.08
|Sinead Gorman
|06 March 2025
|SHEL (LSE)
|162,056.49
|Philippa Bounds
|06 March 2025
|SHEL (LSE)
|35,424.70
|Robin Mooldijk
|06 March 2025
|SHELL (AMS)
|64,370.49
|Rachel Solway
|06 March 2025
|SHEL (LSE)
|31,882.23
|Huibert Vigeveno
|06 March 2025
|SHELL (AMS)
|119,060.13
|Zoe Yujnovich
|06 March 2025
|SHELL (AMS)
|119,060.13
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|151,531.08
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|151,531.08
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|06/03/2025
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|162,056.49
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|162,056.49
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|06/03/2025
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|35,424.70
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|35,424.70
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|06/03/2025
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Robin
|Last Name(s)
|Mooldijk
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|64,370.49
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|64,370.49
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|06/03/2025
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Rachel
|Last Name(s)
|Solway
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|31,882.23
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|31,882.23
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|06/03/2025
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|119,060.13
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|119,060.13
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|06/03/2025
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2022 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|119,060.13
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|119,060.13
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|06/03/2025
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam