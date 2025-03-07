BW Offshore: New awards under Long-Term Incentive Programme

New awards under Long-Term Incentive Programme

The Board of Directors of BW Offshore Limited ("BWO" or the "Company") has approved new awards under the Long-Term Incentive Programme (LTIP) adopted in 2024. The programme is a combination of Share Options and Restricted Share Unit (RSUs), aimed to align the interests of the participating employees with those of the Company's shareholders. The programme is discretionary, and participants are invited on an annual basis.

The total number of options awarded under the LTIP for 2025 is 800,000 where each option will give the holder the right to acquire one BW Offshore share. A total of 6 BW Offshore employees have been invited to participate in the Share Option Programme.

The strike price of the options is calculated based on the volume weighted average share price five trading days prior to grant date, plus a premium of 15.76% (corresponding to a 5% increase annually over three years). The strike price for the options awarded on 7 March 2025 is NOK 32.19.

The options will have a vesting period of three years, followed by a three-year exercise period. Exercise windows will be set by the Company. The options will expire six years after the award date.

The options are non-tradable and conditional upon the option holder being employed by the Company and not having resigned or being terminated for cause prior to the vesting date.

For the year 2025, the Board of Directors has on 7 March 2025 also awarded 92,400 RSUs to 18 employees within the Company.

The RSUs will be settled in shares following a three-year vesting period from the grant date.

The following primary insiders of the Company have been awarded options under the LTIP:

1. Chief Executive Officer, Marco Beenen

Options awarded: 300,000

Total number of options: 2,159,372

Shares held: 49,993

2. Chief Financial Officer, Ståle Andreassen

Options awarded: 100,000

Total number of options: 634,355

Shares held: 229,273

3. Chief Commercial Officer, Mona Rajoo

Options awarded: 100,000

Total number of options: 189,689

Shares held: 1,618

4. Chief Technical Officer, Mike McAreavey

Options awarded: 100,000

Total number of options: 264,860

Shares held: 0

5. Chief Strategy Officer, Anders S. Platou

Options awarded: 100,000

Total number of options: 364,860

Shares held: 0

6. General Counsel, Ming Yen Yip

Options awarded: 100,000

Total number of options: 236,360

Shares held: 0

