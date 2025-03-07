INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (“Elf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELF). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Elf’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, the Company was experiencing rising inventory levels as a consequence of flagging sales; (ii) Elf falsely attributed the rising inventory levels to, among other things, changes in its sourcing practices; (iii) to maintain investor confidence, Elf reported inflated revenue, profits, and inventory over several quarters; (iv) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (v) all of the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company.

If you bought shares of Elf between November 1, 2023 and November 19, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/e-l-f-beauty/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 5, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com