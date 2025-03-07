SOCIETE GENERALE SCF: WITHDRAWAL OF S&P RATING

Paris, 7 March 2025

Starting 5 March 2025, Societe Generale SCF (Société de Crédit Foncier) has required S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited (S&P) to withdraw the rating of its covered bonds (obligations foncières).

Societe Generale SCF’s covered bonds (obligations foncières) are now rated by Moody’s France S.A.S (Moody’s) only. The rating Aaa granted by Moody’s remains unchanged.

Societe Generale SFH’s (Société de Financement de l’Habitat) covered bonds (obligations de financement de l’habitat) remain rated Aaa/AAA by Moody’s and Fitch Ratings Ireland Limited (Fitch Ratings).

Societe Generale SCF

Societe Generale SCF is a specialised credit institution (établissement de crédit spécialisé) with the status of société de crédit foncier, incorporated under French law on 8 December 2004 as a société anonyme à conseil d'administration. On 20 December 2007, it was authorised to act as a SCF (Société de Crédit Foncier) by the Credit Institutions and Investment Services Companies Commission (Comité des établissements de crédit et des entreprises d’investissement) (now the ACPR “Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution »).

