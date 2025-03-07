Artax Biopharma Presents New Preclinical Data on Nck Modulators at 2025 AAD Annual Meeting

Nck modulator reduced evidence of inflammation in an animal model of dermal irritation

Compelling preclinical data support continued development of Nck modulators in atopic dermatitis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data in atopic dermatitis models with Nck modulators, in an ePoster with oral presentation at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, taking place March 7-11, in Orlando, Florida.

“These preclinical results highlight the potential breadth and depth of Nck modulation, a completely novel mechanism which we believe has the potential to achieve true immunomodulation for a broad range of autoimmune conditions,” said Dr. Rob Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Artax Biopharma. “On the heels of our recently announced positive Phase 2a data in patients living with psoriasis, we look forward to continuing to evaluate the potential of Nck modulation to impact TCR signaling activation in response to self-antigens and offer an alternative to broad immunosuppression for patients with serious autoimmune diseases.”

ePoster presentation

“TCR-Nck Modulators: Pioneering Oral Modulation of T Cell Receptor Activation Holding the Promise of Treating Dermatologic Diseases,” Christopher L. VanDeusen, PhD; Shannon Dwyer; D. Scott Batty Jr, MD; Aldo Borroto, PhD; Andrés P Gagete, PhD; Robert W. Armstrong, PhD; Balbino Alarcón, PhD​​

Dysregulated TCR signaling leads to T-cell-mediated ​autoimmune diseases. Nck modulators specifically block Nck recruitment upon TCR activation, correcting erroneous activation. Nck plays a fundamental role in increased TCR signaling triggered by self-antigens,​ which is a key upstream event in autoimmune diseases​. Nck modulators act by modulating T cell activation, rather than broadly suppressing it. Key findings include:

Dose-dependent decrease in dust mite induced cytokine production from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) isolated from an atopic dermatitis patient.

Treatment of healthy PBMCs with AX-158 resulted in a dose-dependent reduction in cytokine release across all T helper cell subtypes including IL-17, IL-4 and IL-13.

Oral Nck modulator AX-194 significantly reduced ​the appearance of inflammation in an imiquimod model of dermal irritation, as demonstrated by reduction in the total number of hematopoietic

cells and inflammatory macrophages in the skin.



Based on this preclinical evidence, ​the Artax team is planning further studies in additional autoimmune diseases to explore the potential of Nck modulators to correct erroneous T cell activation in dermal autoimmune disorders.

About Artax Biopharma

Artax Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Artax’s first-in-class oral small molecules aim to deliver immune system modulation without immunosuppression, potentially unlocking new treatment options as both monotherapy and in combination with other treatments. Artax Biopharma is based in the Boston area and raised funding from investors including Advent Life Sciences, Sound Bioventures, The Termeer Family Office, the Fuhrer Family Office and Columbus Venture Partners. For more info, see www.artaxbiopharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Nck modulation

We believe there is significant potential for Nck modulation to revolutionize treatment of T Cell-driven diseases. Immunomodulation maintains healthy control of the immune system, while addressing the underlying source of T Cell-driven diseases. Central to a well-functioning immune system is the T Cell Receptor (TCR). When TCR signaling becomes dysregulated, it causes T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases. We believe the immunomodulation mechanism offered by our investigational agents holds broad potential to revolutionize how these T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases are addressed, while not impairing the ability of a patient’s immune system to function properly.

AX-158, our lead Nck modulator, has shown strong, broad cytokine modulation as well as modulation of mixed lymphocyte reactions. Good data on therapeutic efficacy with AX-158 were observed in murine models of self-antigen activation (EAE), with a prolonged pharmacodynamic effect in EAE, suggesting durable immune modulation. AX-158 showed no immunosuppression in models of strong antigen stimulation. Studies with AX-158 showed substantial preclinical evidence of activity in the Th 2 , Th 17 , Th 1 /Th 0 pathways, suggesting that applications could be quite broad across the autoimmune space.

