Dovre Group Plc Stock exchange release March 7, 2025, at 7:17 pm

Dovre Group delays the release of the Financial Statements Review 2024

On December 5, 2024, Dovre Group Plc announced the schedule for financial reporting in 2025. The Financial Statements Review 2024 was announced to be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The company has identified a need for more time to ensure the correctness of the information to be released and therefore will postpone the release of the Financial Statements Review 2024 to Monday, March 17, 2025.

Respectively, the timeline for shareholders’ right to have a matter dealt with by the General Meeting is extended until Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

For more information, please contact

Dovre Group Plc

Hans Sten, CFO

Tel. +358 20 436 2000

hans.sten@dovregroup.com

Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO

Tel. +358 20 436 2000

sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 were approximately 99 MEUR and it employs approximately 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

