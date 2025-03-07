A Dynamic Duo: Travis Stancil and Natella Devitskya Celebrate Five Years of Captivating Performances

Los Angeles, CA, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travis Stancil, founder and CEO of Stance Productions, alongside his dance partner Natella Devitskya, a five-time U.S. national and world champion in Latin ballroom dance, have been enchanting audiences across America for over five years. Their captivating performances have taken the breath away from countless spectators, and their journey is far from over.





After five successful years of producing their own shows and being featured in prestigious galas and events, this dynamic couple is thrilled to announce that they are working on their own show, set to debut in Las Vegas, along with cruise ship contracts. Their ambitious plans for 2025 promise to deliver some of the most spectacular performances they've ever created.

Stancil expresses his excitement, stating, "We have been in the works of a residency in Las Vegas for over four years now. Despite the complications brought on by COVID-19 and scheduling challenges, it is finally within reach, and we are thoroughly looking forward to announcing the debut of our show. Vegas is one of the top entertainment capitals of the world, and I believe it suits us perfectly for the caliber of entertainment we bring to stages across America. I genuinely love visiting different towns and performing for diverse audiences who are amazed at what we present on stage. Now, I’m excited to have one theater as our home, where we can feel the love from those who come to watch our artistry displayed at the highest level on one of the greatest stages on the Strip."

In an interview, a reporter asked Travis how he discovered Natella and how he has enjoyed dancing with her.

“The first time I saw Natella was at the Hollywood Dance Classic in 2017, owned by Mary Murphy. I was just 21 and had just begun my journey as a producer/director. What immediately drew me to Natella was her ability to win over the audience during her competition. By the final dance, everyone was cheering for her and her partner. Standing at only 4’10”, she was the shortest female competitor in Latin dance, where leg lines and presence are crucial. You might think this would be a disadvantage, but her presence was larger than life. Her movements were incredibly quick and effective, allowing her to cover the floor with such finesse that she was literally outpacing all the other couples. Her and her partner went on to win that night, and from then on, I became her biggest fan. I consistently asked her if she was interested in performing in shows, but during her competitive years, she had no interest. Years later, I saw her produce a significant show online in honor of her studio's 10th anniversary. I reached out to ask if she was interested in performing, and when she said yes, I immediately contracted her. Since our first show together, we’ve never looked back. We met only twice before that show and had to learn four brand new routines within ten days. Despite the pressure I was under directing the show, Natella was a joy to work with – quick, effective, and an excellent problem-solver. I knew she was going to be a lifetime partner. We are proud to celebrate over 50 performances together since that initial show.”



The reporter also sat down with Natella for her thoughts:



**Natella, you are celebrating five years of partnership with Travis Stancil and Stance Productions. What was your first reaction and initial impression of Travis? What were your thoughts upon meeting him for the first time and doing your first show together? What do you love most about working with him?**



Natella responded, "When I first met Travis, I was impressed by his passion and dedication to the art of dance and production. He had this infectious energy that made me feel excited about what we could create together. During our first show, I remember feeling a mix of nerves and exhilaration. Travis made it easy to connect and collaborate, and I quickly realized that his vision aligned with my own artistic goals. What I love most about working with him is his unwavering support and encouragement. He believes in me and pushes me to be the best version of myself on stage. Our creative synergy is something I cherish, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us."



With major endeavors on the horizon, including cruises, residencies, and the development of a groundbreaking ballroom show, Natella is eager to share her insights on what she looks forward to most in the future.



Partnerships like theirs are hard to come by, and their dedication to the performing arts is evident through Natella’s dance studio, which educates and cultivates some of the top dancers on the West Coast, and Travis’s production company, which provides thousands of jobs to performing artists. Together, they are pioneers and innovators in the industry, and when they join forces, the result is nothing short of magical. We eagerly await what 2025 will bring as they celebrate half a decade of incredible dancing together.

https://www.stanceproductionsllc.com/