Psychedelic Science 2025 Announces Select Speakers for the Leading Conference on Psychedelic Research, Policy, and Thought Leadership

Former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, Harriet de Wit, Ph.D, Paul Stamets, and other policymakers, researchers, Veterans, therapists, and thought leaders to headline Psychedelic Science 2025

Conference Registration and Hotel Booking Now Open; Exhibitor and Sponsor Opportunities Still Available



DENVER, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science – the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) – announces its initial lineup of speakers for the highly anticipated biannual conference with hundreds of additional speakers and conference sessions still to be announced. Researchers, students, clinicians, advocates, therapists, political leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, investors, cultural leaders, and psychedelic enthusiasts will come together in Denver, Colorado June 16-20, 2025.

Scientific research and policy discussions around psychedelics have advanced in recent years, creating new opportunities — and challenges — for their integration into mainstream medicine, mental health care, and public policy. With a growing body of evidence supporting the potential benefits of psychedelics, governments and institutions are exploring regulatory frameworks, public health initiatives, and ethical considerations. The conference will provide a platform for experts to discuss, and for the community to shape, the next steps in translating research into practice.

Psychedelic Science 2025: The Integration (PS2025) will be a threshold moment for the field featuring panels, workshops , and community partners exploring the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into modern medicine, the evolution of public perception into policy, and the expansion of community healing initiatives within state-regulated systems. Attendees will also experience an exhibit hall, interactive installations, films, culture, and pre-conference workshops that bring the latest developments in psychedelic science to life.

"Psychedelic Science 2025 is more than a conference—it's an integration point where the field's greatest minds, diverse communities, and powerful movements come together to shape the next era of mental health, medicine, and consciousness. With Oregon surpassing 10,000 legal psychedelic-assisted treatment sessions and Colorado pioneering new regulatory models, PS2025 will provide a blueprint for bringing these life-changing treatments to scale safely, ethically, and equitably."

Rick Doblin, Ph.D. , Founder & President of MAPS

Psychedelic Science 2025 will feature two days of workshops and three days of conference programming , covering a wide range of topics—from groundbreaking clinical research and policy discussions to cultural, artistic, and philosophical explorations. Attendees will explore themes of indigenous wisdom, personal transformation, and the intersection of psychedelics with music, film, and art. In addition to the panels and workshops, PS2025 will feature an exhibit hall, interactive installations, film screenings, and more, deepening engagement across disciplines and communities.

PS2025 will feature keynote and plenary sessions from:

Tim Ryan – Former United States Congressman, Ohio; President & CEO, Celtic Consulting

– Former United States Congressman, Ohio; President & CEO, Celtic Consulting Kyrsten Sinema – Former United States Senator, Arizona, known for her work on mental health and Veterans' issues

– Former United States Senator, Arizona, known for her work on mental health and Veterans' issues Bessel van der Kolk – Renowned psychiatrist and trauma expert, author of the best-selling book "The Body Keeps the Score"

– Renowned psychiatrist and trauma expert, author of the best-selling book "The Body Keeps the Score" Robin Carhart-Harris, University of California, San Francisco – Ralph Metzner Distinguished Professor in the Department of Neurology

– Ralph Metzner Distinguished Professor in the Department of Neurology Paul Stamets – Famed mycologist and pioneer in psychedelic mushroom research

– Famed mycologist and pioneer in psychedelic mushroom research Pilar Guzmán – Editorial Director of Oprah Daily

– Editorial Director of Oprah Daily Rick Doblin, Ismail Ali, and Betty Aldworth – Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) executive leadership



The initial announcement of more than 100 PS2025 speakers includes:

Manish Agrawal – Founder and CEO of Sunstone Therapies, former Co-Director of Clinical Research at Maryland Oncology Hematology

– Founder and CEO of Sunstone Therapies, former Co-Director of Clinical Research at Maryland Oncology Hematology Gabrielle Agin-Liebes, Yale – Researcher examining long-term effects of psychedelics on well-being

– Researcher examining long-term effects of psychedelics on well-being Angela Allbee – Oregon Psilocybin Services Section Manager at Oregon Health Authority

– Oregon Psilocybin Services Section Manager at Oregon Health Authority Draulio Araujo, Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte – Neuroscientist studying the effects of ayahuasca on mental health

– Neuroscientist studying the effects of ayahuasca on mental health Anthony Back, University of Washington – Oncologist, palliative care specialist, and professor

– Oncologist, palliative care specialist, and professor Victor Cabral – Therapist and advocate for psychedelic healing in marginalized communities

– Therapist and advocate for psychedelic healing in marginalized communities Jaz Cadoch – Co-Steward at Global Psychedelic Society

– Co-Steward at Global Psychedelic Society Amber Capone – Co-founder of VETS, advocating for psychedelic-assisted therapy for Veterans

– Co-founder of VETS, advocating for psychedelic-assisted therapy for Veterans Sam Chapman – Leading strategist in psychedelic policy and legislative change

– Leading strategist in psychedelic policy and legislative change Doug Drysdale – CEO of Cybin Inc.

– CEO of Cybin Inc. Harriet de Wit, University of Chicago – Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neuroscience

– Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neuroscience Amy Emerson –Founder and Former CEO of Lykos Therapeutics

–Founder and Former CEO of Lykos Therapeutics Gisele Fernandes-Osterhold, University of California, San Francisco – Director of Psychedelic Facilitation for the Translational Research Psychedelic Program

– Director of Psychedelic Facilitation for the Translational Research Psychedelic Program Dan Grossman – Former BCG healthcare managing director; Head of Field Building at Psychedelic Science Funders Collaborative (PSFC)

– Former BCG healthcare managing director; Head of Field Building at Psychedelic Science Funders Collaborative (PSFC) Jesse Gould – Founder and President at Heroic Hearts Project

– Founder and President at Heroic Hearts Project Natalie Gukasyan, Columbia University Irving Medical Center – Assistant Professor of Psychiatry

– Assistant Professor of Psychiatry Josh Hardman – Founder and Editor of Psychedelic Alpha

– Founder and Editor of Psychedelic Alpha Alex Horton – Oregon Registered Psychedelic Facilitator, Retired Military Intelligence Officer and Joint Special Operations Commander

– Oregon Registered Psychedelic Facilitator, Retired Military Intelligence Officer and Joint Special Operations Commander Tadeusz Hawrot – Founder and Executive Director, Psychedelic Access and Research European Alliance (PAREA)

– Founder and Executive Director, Psychedelic Access and Research European Alliance (PAREA) Ben Kelmendi, Yale School of Medicine – Clinician and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine

– Clinician and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine Paul Liknaitzky, Monash University – Head of Australia's first psychedelic research program

– Head of Australia's first psychedelic research program Jason Luoma – Clinical psychologist specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy for mental health

– Clinical psychologist specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy for mental health Sutton King – Co-Founder and Executive Director of Urban Indigenous Collective (UIC)

– Co-Founder and Executive Director of Urban Indigenous Collective (UIC) Adam Marr – Veteran and mental health advocate focused on psychedelic treatments

– Veteran and mental health advocate focused on psychedelic treatments Christine Diindiisi McCleave – Debriefing Colorado’s Tribal Working Group Process and Report

– Debriefing Colorado’s Tribal Working Group Process and Report David Nutt, Imperial College London – Founder and Director, Centre for Psychedelic Research

– Founder and Director, Centre for Psychedelic Research Jason Ortiz – Policy expert focused on the economic and social impact of psychedelics

– Policy expert focused on the economic and social impact of psychedelics Marcela Ot'alora – Psychedelic-assisted therapy researcher and practitioner

– Psychedelic-assisted therapy researcher and practitioner Andrew Penn, University of California, San Francisco – Psychiatric nurse and researcher in psychedelic medicine

– Psychiatric nurse and researcher in psychedelic medicine Tasia Poinsatte – Colorado Director at Healing Advocacy Fund

– Colorado Director at Healing Advocacy Fund Emmanuelle Schindler, Yale School of Medicine – Neuroscientist and neurologist studying psychedelic treatments for cluster headaches

– Neuroscientist and neurologist studying psychedelic treatments for cluster headaches Chris Stauffer, Oregon Health & Science University – Psychiatrist specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy

– Psychiatrist specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy Diego Ugalde – Former Navy SEAL supporting psychedelic-assisted therapy for PTSD

– Former Navy SEAL supporting psychedelic-assisted therapy for PTSD Miriam Volat – Executive Director at Indigenous Peyote Conservation Initiative and Co-Director at RiverStyx Foundation

– Executive Director at Indigenous Peyote Conservation Initiative and Co-Director at RiverStyx Foundation Anne Wagner, Toronto Metropolitan University – Clinical psychologist pioneering MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD and couples therapy

– Clinical psychologist pioneering MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD and couples therapy Courtney Watson – Founder of Access to Doorways

– Founder of Access to Doorways Brandon Weiss, Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research – Researcher studying psychedelic-assisted therapy outcomes for Veterans

– Researcher studying psychedelic-assisted therapy outcomes for Veterans Taylor West – Executive Director at Healing Advocacy Fund

– Executive Director at Healing Advocacy Fund Monnica Williams, University of Ottawa – ABPP, board-certified clinical psychologist and associate professor

– ABPP, board-certified clinical psychologist and associate professor Fadel Zedian, University of California, San Diego – Scientist focusing on the pharmacology of psychedelics

Find more information about the hundreds of speakers and Psychedelic Science 2025 registration, hotel bookings, sponsorship, or exhibitor opportunities at psychedelicscience.org .

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.