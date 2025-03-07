MyVisits.net Launches a Much-Needed App that Transforms Electronic Visit Verification and Healthcare Transparency

Boston, Massachusetts, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major step toward transparency and efficiency in the healthcare and home service industry, MyVisits.net has officially launched its innovative Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) app. Founded by behavioral healthcare veteran Joseph Catan, the platform aims to modernize the way home visits are tracked, verified, and reimbursed.

MyVisits

Available now on Apple and Google Play stores, the MyVisits app is designed to help companies and healthcare providers accurately document in-home visits, track mileage, and ensure services are delivered as billed. With a user-friendly interface, automated verification features, and cloud-based convenience, MyVisits is poised to become an essential tool for agencies across the United States and, eventually, the world.

The figures underscore the urgency of a solution like this. An investigation in New York revealed $14.5 billion in unverified Medicaid home care services, which is less than half of the claims submitted, due to a lack of reliable tracking. Without proper visit verification, fraudulent claims and billing errors remain widespread.

Joseph Catan, who spent 15 years running a behavioral healthcare company, has seen these issues firsthand. “When we started, we were told by the practitioners that verifying that staff actually went to a client’s home as scheduled was a major challenge,” Catan recalls. “The existing system was unreliable and easy to manipulate.”

Traditional verification methods, like manual sign-ins and random phone call confirmations, only address a small percentage of visits, leaving the majority unchecked. Compounding the issue, companies are held financially responsible for fraudulent or inaccurate claims, leading to steep fines and compliance risks.

Determined to solve this long-standing problem, Catan developed MyVisits.net: a secure, automated solution that gives verifiable data in real-time, which shows that visits happen as scheduled.

This cloud-based solution utilizes geolocation with its seamless QR code scanning to ensure the authenticity of the records. It also automatically records mileage from practitioners’ departures to patients’ locations, eliminating the need for manual calculations and ensuring accurate reimbursements. Telehealth integration allows practitioners to document telehealth calls, logging start, duration, and end times for billing purposes without disclosing doctor-patient conversations.

Unlike expensive custom-built software, MyVisits requires no additional hardware, making it accessible for smaller agencies with limited budgets. Catan emphasizes affordability as a key factor, stating, “Small and mid-sized agencies don’t have the resources to develop custom software. We designed the app to be accessible to all providers without the high costs of IT infrastructure.”

The launch of the MyVisits app aligns with the federal mandate for Electronic Visit Verification under the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016, which required digital tracking for Medicaid-funded home services. Yet, many agencies have struggled to comply due to the lack of a universal, industry-wide solution. “The MyVisits app provides the scalable, standardized solution the industry has been waiting for,” says Catan.

While the initial rollout is focused on North America, Catan envisions a global expansion. With healthcare systems worldwide facing similar challenges, MyVisits.net has the potential to become the go-to verification tool for home healthcare, behavioral health, nursing, and beyond. “We want to evolve alongside our clients,” Catan states. “As regulations change and industry needs shift, we will adapt. The reason we’re in this situation is because the industry wasn’t agile enough. We’re here to change that.”

Future updates will incorporate additional features based on user feedback to ensure continuous improvements. Telehealth capabilities, already integrated into the platform, will continue to expand as virtual care becomes more prevalent. “At the end of the day, this isn’t just for compliance; we need to be able to deliver better patient care,” Catan concludes. “When visits are accurately tracked and verified, patients receive the services they need. And that’s what matters most—one verified visit at a time.”

For more information or to start a 30-day free trial, visit MyVisits.net.

Media Contact

Name: Joseph Catan

Email: Info@Myvisits.net



