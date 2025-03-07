The Miller Financial Group is excited to announce becoming Certified by the Veterans Administration as a Certified Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB)

SPRING HOUSE, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Financial Group, whose tradition had its beginning in 1920, is a Certified Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) based in Pennsylvania and 1 of only 4 Independent Insurance Agencies domiciled in Pennsylvania with only 100 in the US. The total number of Certified Veteran Owned Small Businesses in the US is only 2,800.

This achievement and unique distinction are a significant milestone in the life of the Miller Family, which represents over 3 generations who have served in the US Army since Ray Miller, Jr’s service at the end of WWII. Veterans offer a unique perspective and discipline in the business marketplace.

Securing this special certification is not a simple process. The Miller Financial Group’s application for their VOSB certification took almost 9 months to earn.

With the family insurance tradition dating back to 1920, The Miller Financial Group is uniquely positioned to offer financial and surety bonding support for the Veteran Owned Small Business. Recognizing a growing number of veterans who are transitioning from military service to employment in the private sector, this multi-generational family insurance practice has a tremendous amount of experience that will enable veterans who have an entrepreneurial drive to start a small business, that will definitely need seed monies & start-up funding programs, training, and federal contracting opportunities. To become certified as a VOSB, is a very rigorous approval process. This milestone is more than just a label; it's a testament to the firm's commitment to serving both its clients and the nation.

Gary Miller, the third-generation owner of The Miller Financial Group, embodies the ethos of service and sacrifice that defines the military way of life & community. From his early days as a Cadet Plebe at West Point, Gary's entrance into military service began in 1970. Graduating from West Point in 1974, Gary was commissioned a 2LT in the Field Artillery branch. He continued his active duty for 7+ years and then transferred into the US Army Reserves, serving until his military retirement in 1997. When he transitioned from active duty in 1981 to the private sector, Gary joined the family insurance practice to begin his second and current career as an Insurance Broker. This marked the beginning of a new chapter, one dedicated to continuing the family-owned insurance practice, while empowering fellow veterans in their transition to civilian life.

Transitioning from the military service to the private sector presents a set of unique challenges, with navigating the financial landscape as a private citizen, searching for new employment that requires new training and education all the while budgeting and managing these associated expenses. With Gary's unique experiences in mastering the insurance and risk-management discipline, he has been able to lend his business acumen, educator perspectives as a former adjunct professor in risk-management insurance, and his long tenure as a seasoned insurance & financial practitioner, to provide and share his guidance, mentorship and support to the transitioning soldier.

One of the key pillars of The Miller Financial Group's success lies in its commitment to giving back to community. The family business actively participates in veteran advocacy organizations, such as the Montgomery County Veterans Council, which assists transitioning veterans searching for help and support as they establish their residency in the local community. Through various "in-kind" services and financial support, many soldiers have benefited from Gary's wisdom and advocacy, with a few becoming clients of The Miller Financial Group.

Most individuals who have lived a transitory life such as the military are confused with the uncertainties of identifying various insurance solutions that will be needed as a private citizen to secure for their household's certainty. The need for Life Insurance & Disability Income protection is routinely underwritten based upon an individual's medical history and past occupational injuries. Unlike the process of purchasing household or business insurance, often a requirement imposed by a lending institution or licensing authority, Gary Miller's insurance practice counsels transitioning soldiers with 'How To' navigate the complexities of buying life, disability, health and financial retirement solutions. Gary Miller, with 43+ years of industry experience, shares his professional expertise and grows financial literacy of these sophisticated buying decisions.

Being a VOSB not only sets The Miller Financial Group apart but also opens doors to opportunities, particularly in securing federal government contracts. The certification underscores the company's credibility and expertise, attracting clients from various backgrounds and industries. Through partnerships and collaborations with other veteran-owned small businesses, the company continues to expand its reach and impact. Gary believes that this creates a network of support for veterans across the country.

In reflecting on his military upbringing and the values instilled by his father, Gary Miller emphasizes the importance of integrity, discipline, and service to others. "The military tradition has provided me tremendous opportunities to learn significant life lessons on character & integrity. And one of the most notable is you learn to serve "callings greater than oneself." It gives you a unique navigational compass in life," Gary states. These principles form the cornerstone of The Miller Financial Group's ethos, which serves as a guide for its interactions with clients.

In a world where the sacrifices of service members often go unnoticed, The Miller Financial Group truly serves as a symbol of the enduring legacy of veterans and their contributions to society.