Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Faces Class Action Suit Over Alleged CopperEdge Misrepresentations – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), a prominent high-performance, semiconductor, Internet of Things systems and cloud connectivity service provider, alleging that the company misled investors about the suitability of- and the ramp-up schedule for- its CopperEdge product portfolio. The suit, captioned Kleovoulos v. Semtech Corporation, et al., No. 2:25-cv-01474 (C.D. Cal.), represents investors who purchased or acquired Semtech securities between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025.

Class Period: Aug. 27, 2024 – Feb. 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 22, 2025

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Securities Class Action:

During the Class Period, Semtech has touted its CopperEdge products which are intended for use in next generation 400G and 800G data center interconnects using copper cable and backplane interconnects. The company has said “the new CopperEdge portfolio continues to offer valuable solutions that our customers need to meet current and future market demands[.]”

The complaint alleges that Semtech made false and misleading statements, while failing to disclose crucial information. Specifically, the suit contends that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users. Furthermore, it contends that the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes and that, as a result, CopperEdge product sales would not (as previously represented) ramp-up during fiscal 2026.

Investors learned the truth on February 7, 2025, when Semtech revealed that CopperEdge sales would not “ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026.” The company blamed this adverse development on “feedback from a server rack customer,” “discussions with end users of the server rack platform,” and the need for “certain rack architecture changes.” As a result, the company expects CopperEdge sales to be “lower than the Company’s previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million.”

The market reacted swiftly. On February 10, 2025, Semtech’s stock price plummeted by over 30%, erasing over $1.4 billion in market capitalization in a single trading day.

“We are concerned that Semtech may have known about — but did not disclose that — there were problems with its CopperEdge products, including Nvidia’s reported plan to come out with a new processing unit to address heating issues that may be linked to Semtech’s products,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe.

