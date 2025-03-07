OKLAHOMA CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Archie Cochrane Motors for data breach. On February 27, 2025, Archie Cochrane Motors filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Vermont after experiencing a data security incident involving their network on or around December 11, 2024. Archie Cochrane Motors immediately launched an investigation into the incident which determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Archie Cochrane Motors’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On February 27, 2025, Archie Cochrane Motors began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Address

Social Security Number

Other sensitive information

Archie Cochrane Motors is a full-service Ford Dealership headquartered in Billings, Montana.

