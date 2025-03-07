Ultralife Corporation Files Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing

NEWARK, N.Y., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI), today announced that it has filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The extension is necessary to allow for the completion of the accounting close and financial results audit of Electrochem Solutions, Inc., which the Company acquired on October 31, 2024. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practicable, and no later than April 1, 2025, in accordance with Rule 12b-25.

In addition, the Company will reschedule its earnings release and conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and announce the date and time of the rescheduled earnings release and call once the filing date of its Form 10-K is confirmed.

