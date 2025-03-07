Pennant Group to Participate in the 2025 Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference

EAGLE, Idaho, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2025 Oppenheimer Co. Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on March 18, 2025.

Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer, Lynette Walbom, Chief Financial Officer, and Kirk Cheney, Executive Vice President, will participate in a fireside chat on March 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be accessible at the following address: investor.pennantgroup.com/events-and-presentations.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 131 home health and hospice agencies and 60 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact Information

The Pennant Group, Inc.

(208) 506-6100

ir@pennantgroup.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.