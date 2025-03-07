Winners of 2025 Ohio ORBIE Awards Announced by CentralOhioCIO & NEOhioCIO





COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralOhioCIO & NEOhioCIO, chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network , announced the winners of its 2025 ORBIE® Awards. The Awards honor exceptional technology executives who have demonstrated excellence in innovation, leadership, and business impact.

CentralOhioCIO & NEOhioCIO recognized outstanding leaders across eight categories: Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Healthcare, CISO and Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Ohio ORBIE Awards at the Hilton Columbus Downtown.

“Great technology executives understand how transformation is driven by both innovation and meaningful connections,” said David Burns, CentralOhioCIO Chair.

“The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs and CISOs who are making an impact through leadership excellence. The awards finalists and winners highlight the excellence and vision that are transforming Ohio’s economy,” said Amy Brady, NEOhioCIO Chair.

The 2025 Ohio ORBIE Award Winners are:

>> Tony Saldanha, Co-Founder of Inixia Inc., received the Leadership ORBIE.

>> Katrina Redmond, EVP & CIO of Eaton Corporation, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $6 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

>> Michael Carrel, SVP & CTO of Nationwide Financial, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

>> Bharath Prabhakaran, VP & CDO of University of Cincinnati, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.6 billion annual revenue.

>> Tim Cunningham, EVP & CIO of Grange Insurance, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

>> John Rathje, VP, IT & CIO of Kent State University, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

>> Mikki Clancy, Chief Digital & Information Officer of Premier Health, received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

>> Mark Tomallo, SVP & CISO of Victoria’s Secret, received the CISO ORBIE for chief information security officers.

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



Ohio ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The Ohio ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Tony Saldanha, Co-founder of Inixia Inc., who was interviewed by Jim Fowler, CTO of Nationwide. Over 500 guests attended, representing leading Central and Northeast Ohio organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 Ohio ORBIE Awards possible:

>> Underwriters: Brooksource, Callibrity, Deloitte, Google Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, VACO, & Wavicle Data Solutions

>> Gold Sponsors: Aberdeen Advisors, Cato Networks, Comcast, HCL Tech, iVision, Tata Consultancy Services, & Zscaler

>> Silver Sponsors: AHEAD, Cloudflare, Cognizant, iConnect Resources, Nutanix, Okta, Orion Innovation, Quantiphi, & Tanium

>> Bronze Sponsors: Accenture, Between Pixels, CGI, Converge Technology Solutions, IBM, Logicalis, Presidio, Snowflake, T-Mobile, & Tech Mahindra

>> Media Partner: Columbus Business First

About CentralOhioCIO & NEOhioCIO:

CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO are the preeminent peer leadership networks of chief information officers (CIOs) in Central and Northeast Ohio. As two of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO belong to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO are led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. Approaching 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84a7592e-7803-4590-afcc-64e118e38ebb