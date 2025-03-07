Simply Approved Mortgages Expands to the U.S., Bringing Consumer-First Mortgage Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Approved Mortgages, a full-service mortgage brokerage dedicated to lowering costs and improving efficiency for borrowers, is officially expanding its expertise to the U.S. market. Led by industry veterans Tristan Kirk and Matthew Nichol, Simply Approved Mortgages is set to transform the mortgage landscape by offering a smarter, more transparent lending process that prioritizes the needs of homebuyers, investors, and retirees.

With over 30 years of combined experience in the mortgage and financial industries, Matthew Nichol and Tristan Kirk have successfully built nationwide independent mortgage and insurance brokerages in Canada. Now, they’re bringing their proven expertise and innovative lending strategies to help Americans and foreign nationals—including Canadians—achieve homeownership and build wealth through U.S. real estate.

“At Simply Approved Mortgages, we believe that getting a mortgage should be simple, transparent, and cost-effective. Our mission is to disrupt traditional lending models by reducing borrower costs and streamlining approvals—all while providing expert guidance every step of the way,” said Tristan Kirk, CEO.

A Focus on Key Mortgage Solutions for Homebuyers and Investors

Simply Approved Mortgages is not just another brokerage—it’s a consumer-first lender focused on efficiency, competitive rates, and an unmatched client experience. The company is committed to helping:

Retirees access home equity through Reverse Mortgages – A fast-growing market in the U.S., reverse mortgages empower seniors aged 62+ to access their home equity tax-free while staying in their homes.

– A fast-growing market in the U.S., reverse mortgages empower seniors aged 62+ to access their home equity tax-free while staying in their homes. Homebuyers secure Down Payment Assistance – Many Americans don’t realize there are grants, programs, and subsidies available to help them afford homeownership. Simply Approved Mortgages ensures buyers are aware of every opportunity.

– Many Americans don’t realize there are available to help them afford homeownership. Simply Approved Mortgages ensures buyers are aware of every opportunity. Veterans maximize their VA Loan Benefits – U.S. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can buy a home with $0 down using their VA loan entitlement. Simply Approved Mortgages is committed to helping them access these benefits with ease.

– U.S. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can using their VA loan entitlement. Simply Approved Mortgages is committed to helping them access these benefits with ease. Foreign Nationals, including Canadians, invest in U.S. Real Estate – The firm specializes in helping Canadians and other international investors navigate the U.S. mortgage system to build real estate empires through rental properties, investment financing, and creative lending solutions.

– The firm specializes in navigate the U.S. mortgage system to build Investors scale their portfolios with Section 8 housing – With a focus on cash-flowing properties, Simply Approved Mortgages helps investors tap into guaranteed rental income from government-backed Section 8 programs.

“The U.S. mortgage industry presents a massive opportunity to enhance the borrower experience. By leveraging our deep industry knowledge, technology-driven solutions, and a client-first approach, we aim to redefine the way mortgages are done in America,” said Matthew Nichol, COO.

Simply Approved Mortgages: A Name You Can Trust

With a commitment to honest, transparent, and cost-effective mortgage solutions, Simply Approved Mortgages is poised to become a trusted name in the industry. Whether you’re buying a home, refinancing, or investing, the company is dedicated to helping clients secure the best mortgage options tailored to their needs.

