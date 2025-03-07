Methanex Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) released its 2024 Sustainability Report today to share its progress on the sustainability topics that are most material to the company and its stakeholders.

“I am proud of our global team’s commitment to safety and Responsible Care® and our best-ever safety performance achievement in 2024. Our safety performance puts us in the top ten per cent for safety performance among the American Chemistry Council’s Responsible Care members.1 The Sustainability Report outlines Methanex’s 2024 activities, including how we protect and develop our people, minimize our impact on the environment and contribute to our communities.” said Rich Sumner, President and CEO of Methanex. “I am pleased to report on our progress towards fulfilling our sustainability commitments and outline the strategies we are implementing to achieve our sustainability objectives across the organization.”

Methanex is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol. We make an essential product that improves everyday life and provides solutions for a sustainable future. To read Methanex’s full 2024 Sustainability Report please click here.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

For further information, contact:

Media Inquiries

Nina Ng

Manager, Global Communications

+1-604-661-2600 or Toll Free: +1-800-661-8851

Investor Inquiries

Sarah Herriott

Director, Investor Relations

+1-604-661-2600 or Toll Free: +1-800-661-8851

1 We compare ourselves against companies with more than 100 employees.