Utah Valley University Receives UNESCO Chair Designation

Orem, Utah, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials from the United Nations recently announced that Utah Valley University (UVU) has received a UNESCO Chair designation. The chair will focus on using artificial intelligence to improve education, environmental stewardship, and sustainability starting with countries in Africa and South America.

UNESCO Chair designations have only been given to approximately 30 universities in the U.S. It gives UVU membership in a global network of educational and governmental institutions that share research, best practices and host international events to develop solutions to pressing global issues through education, science, technology.

“This designation is a prestigious recognition that highlights UVU’s commitment to tackling global challenges through education, research, and international collaboration,” said Baldomero Lago, chief international officer at UVU. “It will give our students and faculty hands-on experience globally, where our research, teaching, and service will make positive differences in peoples’ lives around the world.”

UVU will initially focus its efforts on countries in what UNESCO calls the Global South — countries in Africa, Latin America. Selected UVU faculty and students will mentor school leaders in these areas by harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to create tailored educational programs that address the unique needs of students.

The university plans to create at least five new global partnerships in the next four years, offering student and faculty exchange programs in different countries.

These partnerships will not only enhance the educational experience but encourage intercultural dialogue, allowing both students and teachers to learn from one another.

UVU’s UNESCO Chair leaders will also train UVU faculty on the research, curriculum, and information that comes out of the program, which will help equip them to teach updated curriculums using AI technology.

“This designation signals that Utah Valley University is at the forefront of tackling some of the world’s most important challenges and is contributing to global efforts to build a more sustainable and inclusive future,” said Lago. “The project’s expected outcomes — ranging from increased academic performance to enhanced intercultural understanding and the promotion of sustainability — will not only benefit students and educators at UVU but also have a lasting impact on global education systems.”

Nine of the 30 U.S. universities that have this designation include Harvard University, Columbia University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles, University of Michigan, Stanford University, New York University (NYU), and University of Colorado Boulder.

For more information about UVU’s UNESCO Chair Program, call 801-863-7301.

Attachments