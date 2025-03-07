Bitcoin Staking Layer Core Expands Dual BTC Staking in Asia with Cobo Integration

SINGAPORE , March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Core Foundation, the entity dedicated to growing Core , Bitcoin’s first PoS layer and the largest Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its Dual Staking solution in Asia through a collaboration with Cobo, the leading APAC institutional custodian. This integration strengthens Core’s footprint in Asia, a key hub for digital asset innovation, while driving institutional adoption of Bitcoin staking, making it more accessible and scalable for global institutions.

The chain integration will enable Cobo’s institutional clients to seamlessly access Core’s Dual BTC Staking model and other innovative Bitcoin DeFi features, enabling leading institutional clients to access Core’s products from directly within their custody accounts . By partnering with Cobo, a leading provider of digital asset custody and infrastructure, Core is expanding the reach of its ecosystem, allowing institutions to maximize sustainable Bitcoin yields by staking both Bitcoin and CORE tokens. This collaboration underscores Core’s commitment to driving institutional adoption of Bitcoin staking solutions while maintaining Bitcoin’s self-custodial principles.

“Our integration with Cobo, a trusted leader in digital asset custody and blockchain infrastructure, greatly enhances the Core ecosystem by onboarding liquidity from high-caliber institutional clients,” said Brendon Sedo, Initial Contributor at Core. “Cobo’s proven expertise in secure and scalable blockchain solutions makes them an ideal partner in driving the adoption of Bitcoin staking solutions in key markets. Together, we are setting a new standard for institutional access to sustainable and self-custodial Bitcoin yields.”

Key Benefits for Institutions

Access to Core’s Self-Custodial Solutions : Through this chain integration, Cobo’s institutional clients can leverage Core’s self-custodial staking model, allowing them to maintain full control over their assets while mitigating counterparty risks.

: Through this chain integration, Cobo’s institutional clients can leverage Core’s self-custodial staking model, allowing them to maintain full control over their assets while mitigating counterparty risks. Sustainable Bitcoin Yields : Core’s Dual Staking model enables institutions to earn scalable, long-term Bitcoin yields by participating in a robust ecosystem powered by real blockchain activity.

: Core’s Dual Staking model enables institutions to earn scalable, long-term Bitcoin yields by participating in a robust ecosystem powered by real blockchain activity. Streamlined Integration and Scalability: By connecting Core’s innovative BTCfi offerings with Cobo’s trusted custody and infrastructure platform, the integration simplifies institutional access and onboarding, enabling clients to scale their participation in Bitcoin staking efficiently.

"Our collaboration with Core builds on Cobo’s proven leadership as partners in the Bitcoin staking space, as demonstrated through successful partnerships previously, where we enabled institutions to securely and efficiently stake over 4,000 BTC," said Changhao Jiang, CTO of Cobo. "By integrating Core’s innovative Dual Staking model with Cobo’s trusted infrastructure, we’re further advancing institutional access to scalable and sustainable Bitcoin yields, paving the way for broader adoption of secure BTC staking solutions."

Cobo & Core: Driving Blockchain Innovation

Cobo, a global leader in digital asset custody and infrastructure, has redefined how institutions interact with blockchain technologies. As the pioneer of the industry’s first Bitcoin Staking API, Cobo empowers institutions to seamlessly integrate staking capabilities into their workflows while leveraging the security of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallets. This innovation simplifies staking operations for institutional clients, offering unparalleled security and flexibility without requiring deep technical expertise. Since its inception, Cobo has secured hundreds of billions in transaction value for institutional clients, spanning family offices, funds, and exchanges worldwide.

Core continues to lead the Bitcoin staking revolution, having launched the first-ever non-custodial Bitcoin staking protocol that has secured over 6,200 BTC staked. As the only end-to-end BTCfi solution, Core offers both a Bitcoin staking yield product and a Bitcoin-secured smart contract platform. In addition to staked Bitcoin and CORE, the Core blockchain is also secured by Bitcoin miners who delegate hash power to earn CORE token rewards, offsetting declining Bitcoin block subsidies. Already, Core has attained ~76% of Bitcoin’s hashrate delegated to its security.

With over 150 EVM-compatible dApps under Bitcoin miner and staker protection, Core is positioned as the #1 Bitcoin Scaling chain, with hundreds of thousands of daily active users and over $884 million in TVL. “Dual Staking” and “LstBTC” products further solidify Core’s dominance, tying CORE and Bitcoin together in perpetuity.

For frequently asked questions about Dual Staking, visit https://docs.coredao.org/docs/FAQs/dual-staking-faqs . For more information about Core Foundation, please visit https://coredao.org/ .

About Core

Core is Bitcoin’s first Proof of Stake (PoS) layer and the largest Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem, merging the unparalleled security of Bitcoin with the scalability of the Satoshi Plus consensus. Core’s Dual Staking empowers Bitcoin holders to earn secure and sustainable yields by staking both BTC and CORE, all while retaining full control of their assets.

Over 5,500 BTC and 171M CORE have been staked on the Core blockchain, enhancing Bitcoin’s utility and security. Core is the most Bitcoin-aligned EVM blockchain with ~76% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to the network’s security. This breakthrough has amassed millions of Core adopters — over 42M unique addresses , 363M+ transactions , and over $550M TVL since its mainnet launch in January 2023.

Media Contact

Core: core@transformgroup.com



About Cobo

Cobo is a trusted leader in digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure, providing an all-in-one platform for organizations and developers to easily build, automate, and scale their digital asset businesses securely.

Founded in 2017 by blockchain pioneers and headquartered in Singapore, Cobo is trusted by more than 500 leading digital asset businesses globally, safeguarding billions of dollars in assets. Today, Cobo offers the industry's only unified wallet platform that integrates all four digital asset wallet technologies – Custodial Wallets, MPC Wallets, Smart Contract Wallets, and Exchange Wallets. Committed to the highest security standards and regulatory compliance, Cobo has a zero-incident track record and holds ISO 27001, SOC2 (Type 1 and Type 2) certifications, as well as licenses in multiple jurisdictions. Recognized for its industry-leading innovations, Cobo has received accolades from prestigious entities such as Hedgeweek and Global Custodian.