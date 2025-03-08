Federman & Sherwood Investigates Hillcrest Convalescent Center for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Hillcrest Convalescent Center with respect to their recent data breach. On June 27, 2024, Hillcrest Convalescent Center identified suspicious activity on its network and moved quickly to secure its environment. Hillcrest Convalescent Center immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Through the investigation, Hillcrest Convalescent Center discovered unauthorized access to its network that led to the unauthorized acquisition of some Hillcrest data. The potentially affected information included the following: individuals name, Social Security number, date of birth, financial information, medical information, health insurance information, driver's license number, address, government-issued ID number, treatment information, provider information, and patient information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120