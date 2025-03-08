Empowering Women in Crypto: BitMart’s Commitment Beyond International Women’s Day

Mahe, Seychelles , March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women are making a powerful impact in crypto–trading, investing, innovating, and leading. As their presence continues to grow, so does the need for greater support and recognition. At BitMart, we believe that crypto is for everyone. That’s why we are committed to empowering women in the space–not just on International Women’s Day, but every day.

BitMart’s Commitment to Women in Crypto

Our efforts go beyond just a single event. BitMart has continuously worked to increase female participation and leadership in the crypto space through:

-Industry Networking & Mentorship - Connecting female traders, investors, and entrepreneurs with leaders in the space to foster collaboration and innovation.

-Exclusive Women-Led AMAs & Events - Giving women in Web3 a platform to share their experiences, challenges, and insights.

-Her Vision, Her Voice: Women Leaders in Crypto - We hosted an AMA featuring women leaders in the crypto industry. Replay available here: https://x.com/i/spaces/1rmxPylVywDKN



-Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives - Ensuring our company and community represent the diverse voices shaping the future of crypto.

And this International Women’s Day, we are taking another step forward.

Women’s Day 2025: Exclusive Rewards & Opportunities

As part of our ongoing mission to empower women in crypto, BitMart is launching a special Women’s Day campaign from March 8 to March 14, 2025, across Europe, the CIS region, and Brazil.

-Welcome Bonus for New Female Users - Join BitMart, verify your identity, and claim 10 USDT instantly. (Limited to a 10,000 USDT pool.)

-Deposit & Trade – Unlock Mystery Rewards - Deposit 50 USDT or more, complete one trade, and enter our lucky draw for exclusive Pop Mart Labubu Blind Boxes.

-Trading Showdown – Compete Like a Pro - The top 10 female traders will each win Blackpink Jennie Kim’s ‘Ruby’ 2025 album as a celebration of their trading achievements.

This is More Than a Campaign–It’s a Movement

Crypto is not just about technology and finance–it’s about breaking barriers and creating opportunities. Women are leading the charge in crypto innovation, and BitMart is here to support, celebrate, and empower them every step of the way.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, there’s a place for you in this revolution. Join us, trade, and take your place in the future of crypto.

Sign Up Now & Be Part of the Future: Campaign Registration Form



This International Women’s Day, BitMart isn’t just celebrating–we’re standing behind the women who are shaping the future of finance. To all the female traders, investors, and pioneers making waves in crypto, this is your time.

About BitMart

