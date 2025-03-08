Federman & Sherwood Investigates Rivers Casino Philadelphia for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Rivers Casino Philadelphia with respect to their recent data breach. Rivers Casino Philadelphia recently responded to an investigation of an incident involving unauthorized access to certain Rivers Casino Philadelphia computer systems. Upon identifying the incident, Rivers Casino Philadelphia immediately secured the involved systems and launched an investigation. Through the investigation, Rivers Casino Philadelphia determined that an unauthorized actor accessed and/or took certain files stored on its computer servers. The following personal information was accessed: individuals name, Social Security number and bank account information.

