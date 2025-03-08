Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TBBK). The investigation concerns whether Bancorp and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 5, 2025, Bancorp announced its previously issued financial statements for fiscal year 2022 to 2024 should not be relied upon. The Company cited a lack of proper audit approval from its independent accounting firm, Crowe LLP, which has yet to sign off on the 2024 financial statements. On this news, the price of Bancorp shares declined by $2.34 per share, from $53.59 per share on March 4, 2025, to close at $51.25 on March 5, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bancorp securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

