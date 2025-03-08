E.L.F. BEAUTY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (“e.l.f. Beauty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELF) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired e.l.f. Beauty securities between November 1, 2023 and November 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 5, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. To maintain investor confidence, e.l.f. Beauty inflated revenue and other financial measures over multiple quarters. The Company suffered from rising inventory levels. The Company falsely attributed its rising inventory to changes in sourcing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about e.l.f. Beauty, investors suffered damages.

