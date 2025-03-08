APPLOVIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AppLovin Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:APP) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin securities between May 10, 2023 and February 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 5, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that AppLovin’s enhanced AXON 2.0 digital ad platform, in addition to its “cutting-edge AI technologies,” would more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. In truth, AppLovin was exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms and using manipulative practices that forced unwanted apps on customers via a “backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges.

The AppLovin class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 26, 2025, analyst research reports emerged stating that AppLovin was reverse engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms. The reports further alleged AppLovin was utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inflate their own ad click-through and app download rates, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of AppLovin shares fell by more than 12%, the AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information: